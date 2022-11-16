Taylor Heinicke will get the start Sunday as Commanders aim to build off victory

ASHBURN — What does a quarterback have to do to get some respect around here?

Despite winning three of his last four games, Washington’s Taylor Heinicke did not receive an unqualified endorsement from coach Ron Rivera on Wednesday evening.

Instead, Rivera said only that starter Carson Wentz isn’t yet ready to play, so Heinicke will continue to quarterback the team against the Houston Texans.

Heinicke is now 10-9 as a starter, but Rivera has left the door open to Wentz returning when he is healthy enough to play again. Wentz, who broke his finger against Chicago, did throwing drills before Monday night’s game in Philadelphia, and worked on a side field during Wednesday’s practice.

Heinicke took the news in stride, as he has since taking over for the Commanders.

“It’s one of those things where, hey, coach told me I was up this week, so I’m just doing everything I can to prepare for Houston and try and go get a win,” he said. “The team’s playing really well right now ... so hopefully we can just keep this thing rolling and see what happens.”

The quarterback did curry some more favor in the locker room, though.

His contract gives him a $125,000 bonus for every game he wins, and so he started buying Jordan brand shoes in the color of the team that he beat.

Tuesday, he didn’t just buy shoes with dark green accents for himself, but picked them up for the offensive line as well.

“They’ve been busting their (butts) all year, and I think they need to be compensated for that, so I ordered some ‘J’s for the starting offensive line this past week,” he said. “And, heck, if they keep doing that, they’ll be getting some more.”

The team had a light workout Wednesday night coming off of a physical Monday Night Football win, and will do its heaviest practice of the week on Thursday.

Receiver Terry McLaurin said after Monday’s game that Heinicke’s mojo has been a big part of the recent hot streak.

“Yeah, he’s been great for us since he’s got here, honestly,” McLaurin said. “He just prepares at a very high level, I know I say it time and time again but he really plays every play like it’s his last. He plays with no fear.

“Everything’s not pretty but he is going to continue to give us chances to make plays down the field on the perimeter. He is going to extend plays with his legs and get the tough yards.

“You just feel confident with a guy back there like that. A lot of people want to measure his height, his arm, all those things. You can’t measure what’s inside of his chest, and I think we all realize that. It’s just been great to see him have success and put us in position to win games.”

At the moment, he’s the first Washington quarterback since Alex Smith to sport a winning record.

Heinicke will put that on the line Sunday against Houston, a 1-7-1 team that has struggled this season.

After seeing the team’s raucous party Monday night after beating the Eagles, Rivera wants to make sure there’s no letdown this week.

“We’ve not arrived by any means,” he said. “I get it. I appreciate the energy and the excitement. But now we have to understand, act like you’ve been there, because now they’ve been there. So, let’s get refocused, let’s get ready to face Houston because, again, it’s a home game for them.”

Heinicke said he thinks the focus returned on Wednesday.

“These guys have only won one game, but you go back and look, and the other games were close,” he said. “They very well could be 5-3 or whatever. It’s a good football team.

“We just had a huge game against a division opponent — undefeated, big win — the worst thing we can do is go lay an egg on Sunday.”

Note: Rivera was noncommittal when asked if defensive end Chase Young would play on Sunday. Young has until next week to be activated off of injured reserve or shelved for the remainder of the season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that Young would play this week, but defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said late last week that Young still has some things he needs to show in practice.