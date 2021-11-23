Taylor Heinicke's growth evident in back-to-back Washington wins

Even in victory, Taylor Heinicke has made a handful of bad plays during the past few weeks. The problem, or at least coach Ron Rivera’s problem, is that some of those bad plays became great plays.
Heinicke’s ability to extend a play seemingly indefinitely led to a pair of crucial fourth-down conversions in a win against the Panthers. Without those heroics, Washington would have missed out on two touchdown drives and probably wouldn’t have won the game.
Of course, other times, Heinicke’s attempts to extend plays turn out to be futile. When he’s sacked, it leads to the opposite effect, as the Football Team is often caught in a third-and-long situation seconds later.
“The last couple of weeks, you could say that a few of the sacks that we’ve had, we’ve given up because he’s held the ball longer than he should have instead of just dumping it or throwing it away,” Rivera said. “But when he makes other things happen, you say, ‘That’s exactly what we were hoping for.’”
Heinicke doesn’t exactly meet Washington fans’ hopes — that wish is a franchise quarterback, as it has been throughout Dan Snyder’s tenure.
But in the interim, he’s about as good as it gets — a dynamic, playmaking threat with a back story that makes him seemingly impossible to not love.
And after a two-game winning streak, it doesn’t appear Heinicke will be giving up the ball soon.
His contract ties him to Washington for another year, and while it’s likely the Football Team looks elsewhere for its starter this offseason, it appears Heinicke is increasingly becoming an NFL fixture.
“We’re seeing what he can develop into,” Rivera said. “I’m not saying this guy is going to be a Hall of Famer, but again, if this guy continues to manage and direct and then make plays when we need them — that’s what I’ve always said we’re hoping to get out of him. This is a guy that can do that, that managed the game and then, when you have to make plays, make the plays.”
Heinicke deflected the praise for his recent success to his offensive line and coordinator Scott Turner.
In the past two games, Heinicke’s rating has been 127.0, after starting the season at 84.3.
“I have no leg to stand on when it comes to coaching, but these last two games, we feel great about it,” Heinicke said. “When [Turner] comes in on Wednesdays and he tells us the game plan, we’re all fired up about it. The confidence in that room is huge.”
Heinicke has no coaching chops because Turner told him he wasn’t ready for that transition yet when he asked last summer. Heinicke was making peace with the fact that his NFL days were behind him and called his old coach to ask about opportunities on his staff, thinking he might be interested.
Turner said he was too late (jobs are filled in January and February), but he needed to keep working out for another year because you never know what will happen.
Now, at age 28, what’s happened is a revived NFL career.
“The thing that we can’t forget,” Rivera said. “This is his 11th start. He may be a little older, but as far as playing time, Taylor is really starting to develop and grow.”
Just don’t ask him to explain plays like those he made on fourth down on Sunday.
“I don’t know,” he said. “Those kinds of plays are just like backyard football. You just try to make something happen. You try to find a little opening or a little leverage on somebody and give a guy a shot. I remember doing that stuff as a kid out in the backyard at halftime of Packers games, so it’s just one of those deals.”
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD