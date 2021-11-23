Taylor Heinicke's growth evident in back-to-back Washington wins

And after a two-game winning streak, it doesn’t appear Heinicke will be giving up the ball soon.

His contract ties him to Washington for another year, and while it’s likely the Football Team looks elsewhere for its starter this offseason, it appears Heinicke is increasingly becoming an NFL fixture.

“We’re seeing what he can develop into,” Rivera said. “I’m not saying this guy is going to be a Hall of Famer, but again, if this guy continues to manage and direct and then make plays when we need them — that’s what I’ve always said we’re hoping to get out of him. This is a guy that can do that, that managed the game and then, when you have to make plays, make the plays.”

Heinicke deflected the praise for his recent success to his offensive line and coordinator Scott Turner.

In the past two games, Heinicke’s rating has been 127.0, after starting the season at 84.3.

“I have no leg to stand on when it comes to coaching, but these last two games, we feel great about it,” Heinicke said. “When [Turner] comes in on Wednesdays and he tells us the game plan, we’re all fired up about it. The confidence in that room is huge.”