Taylor Heinicke's heroics save Washington in dramatic victory over Atlanta

ATLANTA - The defense is bad. The kicker appears to be bad. But Taylor Heinicke - he's been pretty good.
The Washington Football Team pulled out an incredible 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a last-minute touchdown as Heinicke scrambled to extend a play, then found J.D. McKissic for a 30-yard touchdown.
Even just one month into the season, Washington's hopes were on life support as the Falcons took a second-half lead.
But Heinicke threw three touchdowns, and Antonio Gibson ran for another, to help bail out a defense that could not contain one of the league's worst teams.
Washington is now 2-2, with new life breathed into its season thanks to the improbable story of Heinicke, a former ODU star.
After Heinicke's touchdown, Atlanta's Matt Ryan had 33 seconds to attempt a game-winning score.
That wasn't enough time for the defense to allow more points, though, as the defense bent - allowing quick completions - but didn't break and allow the winning score.
Washington suffered a number of injuries during the game.
Tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), left the game early, as did wide receiver Dyami Brown (knee), offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, linebacker Jon Bostic and receiver Cam Sims.
The Football Team returns home for games against the Saints and Buccaneers over the next two weeks.
