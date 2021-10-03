Taylor Heinicke's heroics save Washington in dramatic victory over Atlanta

ATLANTA - The defense is bad. The kicker appears to be bad. But Taylor Heinicke - he's been pretty good.

The Washington Football Team pulled out an incredible 34-30 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with a last-minute touchdown as Heinicke scrambled to extend a play, then found J.D. McKissic for a 30-yard touchdown.

Even just one month into the season, Washington's hopes were on life support as the Falcons took a second-half lead.

But Heinicke threw three touchdowns, and Antonio Gibson ran for another, to help bail out a defense that could not contain one of the league's worst teams.

Washington is now 2-2, with new life breathed into its season thanks to the improbable story of Heinicke, a former ODU star.

After Heinicke's touchdown, Atlanta's Matt Ryan had 33 seconds to attempt a game-winning score.

That wasn't enough time for the defense to allow more points, though, as the defense bent - allowing quick completions - but didn't break and allow the winning score.

Washington suffered a number of injuries during the game.