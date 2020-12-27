Taylor Heinicke's professors at ODU are OK with him skipping finals to be an NFL quarterback

LANDOVER, Md. - Taylor Heinicke was your typical student at Old Dominion University, until he got a call at the beginning of December.

Heinicke, who is a few credits away from an engineering degree, was offered a job in early December as a quarterback with the Washington Football Team.

He said his professors were understanding, even with final exams on the horizon.

"I had to email them and tell them the whole situation and ask them if I could take them after the season, and they were pretty nice about it," he said. "So I'm thankful for that - didn't have to do a whole semester of work for nothing."

The call didn't come out of nowhere. After writing the ODU record book and leading the young program to big wins, Heinicke had spent time in Carolina with Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner.

He was in the XFL before it was shut down due to COVID, and sensing there might not be many NFL opportunities this year, he decided to go back to school and graduate.

But when Washington needed an emergency quarterback on short notice, Rivera knew who to call.

"It's been a bizarre month or two, but I wouldn't ask for anything different," he said.