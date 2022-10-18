Taylor Heinicke's underdog story is back for a third season as he takes over in Washington

ASHBURN — The backup quarterback is often referred to as "the most popular player on the team," but in Taylor Heinicke's case, he might actually be.
Heinicke, a former Old Dominion star who was taking math classes when he got the call to be Washington's emergency quarterback in 2020, is back for a third round as the team's starter, and will get the opportunity to write another chapter in his improbable story.
Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Heinicke will quarterback the team this week against the Green Bay Packers because starter Carson Wentz broke a finger in his throwing hand last week. Early estimates are that Wentz will miss about four weeks of action.
That gives Heinicke, who famously dueled Tom Brady to a near-victory in the 2020 playoffs, a chance to shine.
"You throw him out there, and he has this never die, never quit (attitude) - has success, and the guys rally," Rivera said. "It's kind of that underdog story. It's kind of exciting, and we'll see how it goes."
The saying about the backup quarterback's popularity is a play on how fans never seem happy with the way things are going.
For the Commanders, though, that's justified. An offense that received major upgrades this offseason has somehow regressed statistically, and the team is struggling to hang on to relevance with a 2-4 record while the three other NFC East teams, the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants, are all having stellar seasons.
After his playoff appearance in 2020, caused by an injury to Alex Smith, Heinicke started the 2021 season in Washington as the backup. But starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the first half of the team's first game, and Heinicke ended up playing the entire season.
This year he again started as the backup to Wentz, and again will get the opportunity to play.
Adding to the intrigue is Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Heincike's favorite team as a child (his late father was a superfan).
The team will begin its regular weekly practices on Wednesday, building to Sunday's game at FedEx Field.
"I think because of the familiarity of the things that we do, it'll be an easy transition for us," Rivera said.
Meanwhile, Wentz is in Los Angeles, where a renowned surgeon operated on his broken finger on Monday afternoon.
The team has not yet decided to put him on injured reserve, which would mandate a four-game absence, as it waits for word from the doctors as the week progresses.
The fourth game would be in Philadelphia against Wentz's old team, the Eagles, in a highly-anticipated Monday Night Football matchup.
Many outlets reported a 4-6 week timeframe for Wentz to recover on Monday, but that was a pre-surgery estimate, and the team is holding out hope for good news before the roster is turned in for the Packers game.
There is also the matter of navigating the deal that brought Wentz to Washington this offseason from the Indianapolis Colts. Washington traded a third-round pick in next year's draft, but if Wentz plays 70% of the team's offensive snaps, it becomes a second-round selection.
Wentz would have to miss about six games for Washington to preserve the pick.
The new backup quarterback is rookie Sam Howell, a North Carolina star who was supposed to take this season to watch and learn, but will find himself in uniform on the sideline Sunday for the first time, backing up Heinicke.
"I just feel for Carson, a good friend of mine," Howell said. "He's been so good to me. So I hope his recovery is going well."
Rivera said the team didn't consider going straight to the rookie, given where he's at in his development.
"We don't want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career," the coach said. "We feel he's a young man that, as he grows and develops, he's got a chance.
"We think he's on track. We do. Taylor, I think, right now, gives us the best opportunity to be successful."
The team also added former University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad as an emergency backup, a savvy move given Washington's recent history at the quarterback position - since arriving three years ago, Rivera has switched out starters on average once every four games.
Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) takes the field before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) celebrates his sack on Ryan Tannehill during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) stiff arms Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball as Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) tries to bring him down during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) carries the ball during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) stops Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) returns a punt during the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
A Washington Commanders fan watches on before the first half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders linebacker Jon Bostic (59) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) signs autographs before a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) scores a touchdown past Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Cam Sims (89) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (59) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) carries the ball during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) tries to tackle Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) after he intercepted him to win the game during a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Virginia.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and safety Kevin Byard (31) try to bring him down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) walks off the field after his 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) congratulates Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) on his win after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. (51) returns his interception during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders fans react after their team was intercepted in the last seconds of the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) embraces Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) after their game on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) avoids a tackle from Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) walks off the field after beating the Washington Commanders 21-17 on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne (15) gets brought down by Tennessee Titans tight end Kevin Rader (86) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims (89) makes a catch during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to make a pass during the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) shoves Tennessee Titans cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) after converting first down in the last few seconds of the the second half of a NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders on Sunday, October 9, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
