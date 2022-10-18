Taylor Heinicke's underdog story is back for a third season as he takes over in Washington

ASHBURN — The backup quarterback is often referred to as "the most popular player on the team," but in Taylor Heinicke's case, he might actually be.

Heinicke, a former Old Dominion star who was taking math classes when he got the call to be Washington's emergency quarterback in 2020, is back for a third round as the team's starter, and will get the opportunity to write another chapter in his improbable story.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Heinicke will quarterback the team this week against the Green Bay Packers because starter Carson Wentz broke a finger in his throwing hand last week. Early estimates are that Wentz will miss about four weeks of action.

That gives Heinicke, who famously dueled Tom Brady to a near-victory in the 2020 playoffs, a chance to shine.

"You throw him out there, and he has this never die, never quit (attitude) - has success, and the guys rally," Rivera said. "It's kind of that underdog story. It's kind of exciting, and we'll see how it goes."

The saying about the backup quarterback's popularity is a play on how fans never seem happy with the way things are going.

For the Commanders, though, that's justified. An offense that received major upgrades this offseason has somehow regressed statistically, and the team is struggling to hang on to relevance with a 2-4 record while the three other NFC East teams, the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants, are all having stellar seasons.

After his playoff appearance in 2020, caused by an injury to Alex Smith, Heinicke started the 2021 season in Washington as the backup. But starter Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in the first half of the team's first game, and Heinicke ended up playing the entire season.

This year he again started as the backup to Wentz, and again will get the opportunity to play.

Adding to the intrigue is Sunday's matchup against the Packers, Heincike's favorite team as a child (his late father was a superfan).

The team will begin its regular weekly practices on Wednesday, building to Sunday's game at FedEx Field.

"I think because of the familiarity of the things that we do, it'll be an easy transition for us," Rivera said.

Meanwhile, Wentz is in Los Angeles, where a renowned surgeon operated on his broken finger on Monday afternoon.

The team has not yet decided to put him on injured reserve, which would mandate a four-game absence, as it waits for word from the doctors as the week progresses.

The fourth game would be in Philadelphia against Wentz's old team, the Eagles, in a highly-anticipated Monday Night Football matchup.

Many outlets reported a 4-6 week timeframe for Wentz to recover on Monday, but that was a pre-surgery estimate, and the team is holding out hope for good news before the roster is turned in for the Packers game.

There is also the matter of navigating the deal that brought Wentz to Washington this offseason from the Indianapolis Colts. Washington traded a third-round pick in next year's draft, but if Wentz plays 70% of the team's offensive snaps, it becomes a second-round selection.

Wentz would have to miss about six games for Washington to preserve the pick.

The new backup quarterback is rookie Sam Howell, a North Carolina star who was supposed to take this season to watch and learn, but will find himself in uniform on the sideline Sunday for the first time, backing up Heinicke.

"I just feel for Carson, a good friend of mine," Howell said. "He's been so good to me. So I hope his recovery is going well."

Rivera said the team didn't consider going straight to the rookie, given where he's at in his development.

"We don't want to put Sam in a situation like that this early in his career," the coach said. "We feel he's a young man that, as he grows and develops, he's got a chance.

"We think he's on track. We do. Taylor, I think, right now, gives us the best opportunity to be successful."

The team also added former University of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm to the practice squad as an emergency backup, a savvy move given Washington's recent history at the quarterback position - since arriving three years ago, Rivera has switched out starters on average once every four games.