Teel: Ageless Brady, Brees bring back memories of Blanda, Unitas

And that’s why we marvel. We expect greatness from athletes in their primes, but when they excel as prodigies or elder statesmen/stateswomen, it’s all the more remarkable.

Consider Tiger Woods. For all his accomplishments, he made us swoon most when he won the 1997 Masters at age 21 and the 2019 green jacket at 43.

Or Michael Phelps. Stunning as his record eight Olympic gold medals were in 2008, his five golds in 2016, at the swimming old age of 31, were crazier still.

There are many other examples.

Bobby Allison won NASCAR’s Winston Cup title in 1983 at 45. Two years later, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was MVP of the NBA Finals at 38. Roger Clemens won his seventh Cy Young Award in 2004 at 42. Venus and Serena Williams were 36 and 35, respectively, when they played in the 2017 Australian Open final.

The older the athletes get, the older we get, the more we appreciate the discipline, pain tolerance and good fortune required to compete at the highest level beyond your peak years.