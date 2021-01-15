Teel: Ageless Brady, Brees bring back memories of Blanda, Unitas

Last Saturday night, at an empty Maryland stadium, Tom Brady became the oldest quarterback to throw an NFL postseason touchdown pass. He was 43 years, 159 days old.
The legend he surpassed was George Blanda.
In January 1971, before a shivering, full-throated, sellout crowd at a Maryland stadium, Blanda not only threw two scoring passes but also kicked a 48-yard field goal and two extra points. He was 43 years, 108 days old.
I remember. Thanks to Santa, I was there.
Saluting football geezers remains appropriate as we anticipate Sunday night’s NFC divisional round playoff encounter between Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Drew Brees’ New Orleans Saints. Brees turned 42 Friday, and the combined age of the two starting quarterbacks, 85, will be an NFL record, surpassing the mark established when they met twice during the regular season — New Orleans won both meetings.
Receding hairlines notwithstanding, Brady and Brees are not loitering past their shelf lives. Neither made the NFC Pro Bowl roster — that honor went to Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray — but they combined to throw 66 touchdown passes and only 18 interceptions during the regular season.
New Orleans won the NFC South for the fourth consecutive year, while Tampa Bay, in Brady’s debut season with the team, advanced in the playoffs for the first time since its 2002-03 Super Bowl championship.
And that’s why we marvel. We expect greatness from athletes in their primes, but when they excel as prodigies or elder statesmen/stateswomen, it’s all the more remarkable.
Consider Tiger Woods. For all his accomplishments, he made us swoon most when he won the 1997 Masters at age 21 and the 2019 green jacket at 43.
Or Michael Phelps. Stunning as his record eight Olympic gold medals were in 2008, his five golds in 2016, at the swimming old age of 31, were crazier still.
There are many other examples.
Bobby Allison won NASCAR’s Winston Cup title in 1983 at 45. Two years later, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was MVP of the NBA Finals at 38. Roger Clemens won his seventh Cy Young Award in 2004 at 42. Venus and Serena Williams were 36 and 35, respectively, when they played in the 2017 Australian Open final.
The older the athletes get, the older we get, the more we appreciate the discipline, pain tolerance and good fortune required to compete at the highest level beyond your peak years.
Back to January 1971, when my dad and I joined 60,000-plus other Baltimore Colts loyalists shoehorned into Memorial Stadium for the AFC championship game against the Oakland Raiders. Still scarred from a Super Bowl loss two years earlier to Joe Namath and the Jets, we dreaded the thought of Daryle Lamonica passing the Colts silly.
Then a Bubba Smith tackle sidelined Lamonica, fostering more dread at the sight of Blanda. Four times during the regular season, Blanda, the Raiders’ placekicker and backup quarterback, had rallied them to victories with clutch, fourth-quarter field goals and touchdown passes.
But another aging icon, 37-year-old Johnny Unitas, steered the Colts past Blanda’s Raiders 27-17, and two weeks later, at the same Orange Bowl stadium where they’d fallen to the Jets, they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V, prevailing 16-13 on Jim O’Brien’s last-second 32-yard field goal.
Sunday’s Bucs-Saints clash is set for New Orleans’ Superdome, site of Brady’s first Super Bowl conquest with the New England Patriots, 19 seasons ago versus the St. Louis Rams. He and Brees rank 1-2 in career touchdown passes and 2-1 in career passing yards, a testament to talent and longevity.
Just two years removed from his sixth championship, Brady is striving to join Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with different franchises. A second Super Bowl win — the first was 11 years ago against the Indianapolis Colts — might persuade Brees to mirror Manning and John Elway and retire on top.
Brees threw for 265 yards and two scores without an interception in last week’s 21-9 wild-card victory over the Chicago Bears. Brady’s game was far more dramatic, a 31-23 decision versus the Washington Football Team in which he passed for 381 yards and two touchdowns, also without a pick, in overcoming Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
Brady tweeted cleverly altered pictures of himself and Brees, in uniform, with salt-and-pepper beards Monday, affirmation of respect and friendship that dates to 1999, when Brady and Michigan defeated Purdue and Brees.
“When Tom Brady signed with the Bucs, and I knew that he was coming to our division, I envisioned this game,” Brees said Wednesday during his weekly video conference. “… I envisioned this game happening, because I knew our aspirations as a team, to be in the playoffs and beyond, and I certainly knew what he was bringing to the Bucs and that talented roster.”
Absent a joint celebrity golf gig, Sunday night will likely be the final time Brady and Brees compete against one another. Sit back and savor.
