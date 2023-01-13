Teel: Bills an irresistible pick to represent AFC in Super Bowl; Eagles the NFC choice

Before sharing some NFL playoff hunches sure to veer off the rails, a few observations on two franchises that didn’t make the postseason:

The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game in six years, matching their longest drought in more than half a century. Reflecting the sustained excellence of coaches Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, the last time this happened was 1966-71, the first six seasons of the Super Bowl era.

Moreover, this is the third time in the last five years that the Steelers have missed the playoffs. Not surprisingly, some fans are grumbling about Tomlin, the former William & Mary receiver and VMI assistant coach.

And that’s fine. Pittsburgh faithful demand success, and no one appreciates the franchise’s no-excuses, high-expectations vibe more than Tomlin.

But while acknowledging wildly disappointing home playoff losses to Cleveland two years ago and Jacksonville five years ago, plus Tomlin’s occasional game-management lapses, let’s gaze from 30,000 feet.

In 16 seasons under Tomlin, the Steelers have qualified for the playoffs 10 times and reached the Super Bowl twice, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in his second year. Most striking, they have never had a losing season on his watch.

Never. Not even this year, when they transitioned from future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback to rookie Kenny Pickett, the 2021 ACC Player of the Year at Pitt. The Steelers were 2-6 entering their open date but won seven of their last nine outings to finish 9-8.

Tomlin’s predecessor, Cowher, led the team for 14 seasons. He, too, was 1-1 in Super Bowls and made the playoffs 10 times.

Cowher endured three losing years, retired with a .619 winning percentage, playoffs included, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Tomlin’s winning percentage, playoffs included, is .629.

Translation: Tomlin is a good bet to join Cowher in the Hall of Fame.

One final note on the Steelers: Entering their regular-season finale, they were still in the playoff mix, needing a home victory over Cleveland and losses by New England and Miami.

The Dolphins didn’t cooperate, but Pittsburgh did its part with a 28-14 victory.

Gee, can anyone think of another outfit that needed a late-season home win over the last-place Browns to remain in the playoff hunt? Anyone? Don’t be shy.

That’s right! The Washington Commanders.

And how did the Commanders fare? As in most every large moment the franchise has faced during Dan Snyder’s 24 years of ownership, they came up small, falling 24-10.

Interims included, Snyder has employed 10 head coaches, most recently Ron Rivera. The poster children for stability, the Steelers have employed three head coaches in the last 54 seasons.

Now about those 14 playoff teams. If quarterbacks with postseason chops are preferred, then avert your eyes of the NFC.

In that half of the bracket, the lone quarterback with multiple career playoff victories is Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, who at age 45 is an otherworldly 35-12 in postseason. But not even the peerless Brady can carry the 8-9 Buccaneers, champions of the dreadful NFC South, to the Super Bowl — they have the worst offense (18.4 points per game) in the playoffs.

With the NFL’s top defense (16.3 points per game) and a 10-game winning streak, the San Francisco 49ers are a compelling study. But are we sold that rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, the 262nd and final selection of the 2022 draft, can sustain his unbeaten ways (5-0 as a starter since Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury)?

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t advanced to the NFC title game since their Super Bowl championship season of 1995, a staggering span for America’s Team. The Cowboys were 5-2 against the playoff field during the regular season, but their 26-6 loss at Washington last week was brutal.

Jalen Hurts’ playoff debut last season was a dud as Brady’s Bucs routed the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15. But this year’s Eagles are the NFC’s top seed, own a league-high 70 sacks and led the NFC in scoring (28.1 points per game). Pencil Philadelphia into the Super Bowl against...

A trio of AFC quarterbacks — Buffalo’s Josh Allen (3-3), Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (3-1) and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (8-3) —are a combined 14-7 in playoff starts. The Bengals, Bills and Chiefs are riding win streaks of eight, seven and five games, respectively, and each is Super Bowl-caliber.

Buffalo not only defeated the New England Patriots last week in its first game since Damar Hamlin’s health scare, but also returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Indeed, Nyheim Hines took two kickoffs to the house Sunday, can’t-make-it-up moments for the franchise and city.

So give me Buffalo, the rare Super Bowl pick that combines sentiment and logic.