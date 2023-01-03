Teel: Damar Hamlin's collapse shows the side of football that no one 'ever wants to admit exists'

The distraught faces revealed the chilling truth. Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, Joe Burrow and so many others.

We are sadly accustomed to teammates, and even competitors, kneeling in prayer around an injured athlete. We are used to broadcast crews, placed in an impossible situation, exercising utmost caution with their words.

But what transpired during Monday night’s football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and visiting Buffalo Bills was different. The grieving expressions told the millions of us tuning in for mere entertainment that Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in dire trouble after his tackle of Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

How many times have we seen a stricken athlete carted off the field offer a thumbs up or a wave? How many times have those moments given us pause, and then, blessed relief?

Not Monday night. An ambulance was on the field waiting to transport Hamlin to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and we knew there would be no reassuring gesture.

Then ESPN’s Joe Buck shared what he had seen away from the network’s live feed: Medical personnel were administering CPR.

Dear heavens.

Now we knew why Allen and McDermott, the Bills’ quarterback and his head coach, appeared in shock. Now we knew why Burrow, Allen’s counterpart with the Bengals, stood motionless.

We have observed tragedy in auto racing, boxing, MMA and other sports with inherent risks. Football, too, is violent and occasionally catastrophic, yet its grip on our culture remains unrivaled.

How seriously, if at all, NFL executives truly considered resuming Monday’s contest may never be known. But the lengthy delay and confusion that preceded the obvious decision to suspend competition for the night was unsettling.

Several hours later, the Bills announced that Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after the tackle and that his heartbeat was restored on the field. He was sedated and in critical condition, the team said.

Buck, Troy Aikman, Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland and Adam Schefter brought understated empathy to ESPN’s live coverage, followed by a tour de force from Ryan Clark and Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.

Clark carries the sickle cell trait, and while playing in 2007 for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver, the altitude caused a near-fatal reaction that prompted the removal of his spleen and gall bladder and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Aware of this history, Van Pelt wisely ceded the floor to Clark, as we should now:

“The first thing is, this is about Damar Hamlin, and it’s about a young man at 24 years old that was living his dream, that a few hours ago was getting ready to play the biggest game of his NFL career. And there’s probably nowhere else in the world he wanted to me, and now, he fights for his life. And when Damar Hamlin falls to the turf, and you see the medical staff rush to the field, and both teams are on the field, you realize this isn’t normal. You realize this isn’t just football.

“And so many times in this game, in our job as well, we use the clichés: ‘Ready to die for this. I’m willing to give my life for this. It’s time to go to war.’ And I think sometimes we use those things so much we forget that part of living this dream is putting your life at risk. And tonight, we got to see a side of football that is extremely ugly, a side of football that no one ever, that side of football that no one ever wants to see or ever wants to admit exists.

“When you see both teams on the field crying in that way, your first thought is Damar Hamlin. The second thought is about his family. This isn’t about a football player, right? This is about a human. This is about a brother. This is about a son. This is about a friend. This is about someone who is loved by so many who you have to watch go through this.

“I dealt with this before, and I watched my teammates for days come to my hospital bed and just cry. I had them call me and tell me that they didn’t think I was going to make it. And now this team has to deal with that and they have no answers. And so the next time I think that we get upset at our favorite fantasy player or we’re upset that the guy on our team doesn’t make the play, and we’re saying he’s worthless and we’re saying, ‘You get to make this all money,’ we should remember that these men are putting their lives on the line to live their dream, and tonight, Damar Hamlin’s dream became a nightmare, for not only himself but his family and his entire team.”

Powerful doesn’t begin to describe.

Hamlin’s plight also affirmed our intrinsic goodness.

An All-ACC honoree at Pitt in 2020, Hamlin established The Chasing M’s Foundation to help underprivileged youth in his hometown of McKees Rock, Pa. The foundation’s GoFundMe drive had a modest goal of $2,500, and as of early Tuesday afternoon, donations had exceeded $4 million.