Teel: Defending champ Law, runner-up Henderson on divergent paths entering Kingsmill's LPGA event

Swing overhauls rarely produce immediate results and often unfold publicly, most evident by missed cuts and unusually wayward shots.

“I’m young,” Law said. “I shouldn’t be having to deal with [back pain], and so since I’ve made those changes, I need much less attention from physios. And that to me kind of speaks volumes. So I just constantly remind myself of why I’m making these changes because the progression is never linear, and there will always be bumps in the road.

“Yeah, I’m just willing to put in the hard work and probably working the hardest I ever have in my career right now. But I’m looking forward to when those results start paying off.”

The good news is Law is able to work, able to spend the necessary hours on the range without feeling, as she said, “broken” by pain.

The Tour’s most recent event, two weeks ago in Thailand, offered Law a glimpse of the results. She closed with rounds of 69 and 67 to tie for 34th place, only her second back-to-back sub-70s since her four straight at Kingsmill in 2019.

While Law’s affection for the Pure Silk Championship is rooted in victory, Henderson’s stems from a gesture.