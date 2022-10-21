Teel: Jim Irsay's broadside of fellow NFL owner Dan Snyder tactical, compelling

All it takes is a shred of selflessness. Or remorse. Or empathy.

But expecting any or all of the above from Dan Snyder is sheer fantasy.

In Snyder’s insular world, owning the Washington Commanders isn’t about the team’s fans or proud history, to which he has contributed nothing. It isn’t about the D.C., community, the NFL or even the product.

It’s about him.

Voluntarily sell the three-time Super Bowl champions? Collect $5 billion, or more, to further secure his family’s generational wealth? Spare the Commanders’ rapidly diminishing core of supporters additional heartburn? Remove the largest hurdle separating the team from a desperately needed new stadium?

Not. A. Chance.

This is Charlton Heston at the 2000 NRA convention. This is a despot clinging to power.

That’s why Jim Irsay’s remarks Tuesday at a quarterly meeting of NFL owners are so newsworthy. The only manner in which Snyder will relinquish the Commanders is by force, and Irsay is the first team owner to publicly voice the league’s long-simmering frustrations with Snyder.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Irsay, the Indianapolis Colts’ owner since 1997, told reporters at the meetings. “I believe that there’s merit to remove him as owner. ... I think it’s something that we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”

Irsay spoke not at a formal or mandatory news conference. Approached by a small group of reporters, he willingly answered questions, knowing full well Snyder would be Topic A.

So these weren’t off-script comments that Irsay didn’t realize would go viral. This was a tactical and compelling broadside of Snyder, and here’s guessing that multiple owners, and perhaps even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, approved in advance.

To strip an owner of his team, league bylaws require consent from at least 24 of the remaining 31 owners. The NFL has never taken such a drastic measure.

“Unfortunately, I believe that that’s the road we probably need to go down,” Irsay said. “And we just need to finish the investigation. But it’s gravely concerning to me, the things that have occurred there over the last 20 years.”

Investigations of the franchise have been more common than winning of late.

From sexual harassment to hostile working conditions to financial impropriety, Snyder’s team has been/is being probed by the NFL, Congress and Virginia’s attorney general. The league reneged on a vow to make public a written report by independent attorney Beth Wilkinson last year but fined Snyder $10 million and suspended him from the franchise’s daily operations.

Additional allegations of sexual misconduct prompted the NFL to order another investigation, this by former Securities and Exchange Commission head Mary Jo White. The timing of her report is unknown.

Imagine trying to work amid this tumult.

Sure, head coach Ron Rivera and Commanders players make troughs o’ cash to compartmentalize. But what of other team employees? How are they supposed to function?

Given what the Washington Post, ESPN and others have reported about the Commanders’ longstanding culture, it’s little wonder the team is a laughingstock — on and off the field.

Washington’s attendance is the NFL’s worst and its stadium in Landover, Md., is a white elephant. As for the team’s performance...

Well, Washington did win the NFC East two years ago — with a sterling 7-9 record. The Commanders haven’t won a playoff game since January 2006 and last made consecutive postseasons in 1991 and 92, when Jack Kent Cooke owned the team and before many of the current players were born.

They are 2-4 entering Sunday’s home game against the Green Bay Packers, mired in the NFC East basement.

Snyder and his cronies would have us believe that recent personnel changes excuse years of toxicity and incompetence that he oversaw and for which he is culpable. That won’t fly with his fellow owners or politicians from whom he is trying to weasel public money for a stadium.

Are there enough owners willing to break precedent and boot Snyder? Are they willing to risk his near-certain and vindictive retaliation?

“I think potentially there will be,” Irsay said. “But we’ll see.”

Less than 24 hours after his salvo, Irsay doubled down on Twitter with a lyric from Indiana’s own John Mellencamp.

“You gotta stand for something, or you’re gonna fall for anything.”