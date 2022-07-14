Teel: Pondering the next additions to Commanders' franchise honor roll

As Dan Snyder’s legal team barters with the House committee probing the noxious Washington Commanders workplace he fostered, a welcome respite: Pondering candidates for the team’s roll of all-time players and coaches.

This has become a once-a-decade exercise, commenced in 2002, when the franchise marked its 70th anniversary in the NFL with a list of its 70 greatest players and coaches. Ten were added in 2012, with another 10 due this year.

Befitting the organization’s incessant missteps, the original online ballot included two glaring omissions. Only when fans howled on social media did the Commanders add offensive tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Robert Griffin III, bringing the candidate pool to 17.

The other 15 are running backs Stephen Davis and Alfred Morris, cornerbacks Champ Bailey, DeAngelo Hall and Joe Lavender (misspelled “Lavendar” on the initial ballot), quarterback Kirk Cousins, fullback Mike Sellers, tight end Chris Cooley, defensive end/linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, linebacker London Fletcher, defensive tackle Darryl Grant, receiver Santana Moss, kicker Chip Lohmiller and assistant coaches Larry Peccatiello and LaVern (misspelled “LaVerne” on the first ballot) Torgeson.

Bailey already resides in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and Fletcher and Williams may join him. So let’s start with the three locks and go from there.

BAILEY: The seventh pick of the 1999 draft earned Pro Bowl status in four of his five seasons in Washington and helped the team to the NFC East title and a playoff victory as a rookie. He played under four head coaches — Norv Turner, Terry Robiskie, Marty Schottenheimer and Steve Spurrier — before yet another big whistle, Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, traded him to Denver for running back Clinton Portis.

FLETCHER: This marvel of durability ranks second only to Ray Lewis in tackles over the last 35 seasons — Lewis had 2,059, Fletcher 2,039. He spent his final seven years with Washington and at age 35 in 2011 led the NFL with 166 stops. Moreover, Fletcher started each of Washington’s 112 regular-season games during his time with the team, part of a 256-game streak that closed his career.

WILLIAMS: Yes, his 2020 departure from Washington, via trade to San Francisco, was unpleasant. But leaving Williams off the original ballot was careless or petty, and I’m banking on the latter.

The fourth selection of the 2010 draft, Williams earned Pro Bowl recognition in the final seven of his nine years with the franchise. He also smacked Seattle’s Richard Sherman in the face after the Seahawks’ January 2013 playoff victory at FedEx Field, an incident they laughed about when they became 49ers teammates.

KERRIGAN: His 95½ career sacks are the franchise’s most since 1982, and his decade in Washington (2011-20) included three NFC East titles and four Pro Bowl honors.

Kerrigan’s impact on the team was immediate as he returned an interception of Eli Manning 9 yards for the winning touchdown in his NFL debut, and fans reveled in his flexing celebrations, modeled after pro wrestler Shawn Michaels.

LAVENDER: A 6-foot-4 corner known as Big Bird, Lavender bridged the George Allen and Gibbs coaching eras in D.C., and he ranks fifth on the team’s career interception list with 29.

He arrived in 1976 after three years in Philadelphia and played seven more seasons, his career closing with the ’82 march to a Super Bowl title. Not bad for the 288th pick (12th round) of the ’73 draft.

PECCATIELLO: The defensive coordinator of the franchise’s glory days under Gibbs, Peccatiello played at William & Mary and coached there under Marv Levy and Lou Holtz. He was on Gibbs’ staff for all three of Washington’s Super Bowl champions, teams that ranked first, sixth and second, respectively, in scoring defense.

TORGESON: Speaking of defensive coordinators, Torgeson served admirably in the role under Allen from 1971-77, seasons in which Washington went a combined 67-30-1. This was the third of his four stints with the franchise, first as a linebacker during the 1950s, then as an assistant to Bill McPeak and finally as Gibbs’ defensive line coach.

He coached in all five of Washington’s Super Bowl appearances and was a part of 12 of the 16 teams in franchise history to win at least 10 regular-season games.

MOSS: The fourth-most productive receiver in team history merits a nod. Moss’ 7,867 receiving yards, accumulated from 2005-14, rank behind only Art Monk, Charley Taylor and Gary Clark, and his 581 catches trail just Monk and Taylor.

DAVIS: If the No. 4 receiver in Washington annals makes the cut, then so should the No. 4 running back. Davis’ 5,790 yards from 1996-2002 stand behind John Riggins, Portis and Larry Brown, and his 45 rushing touchdowns are third after Riggins and Portis.

MORRIS: Times-Dispatch sports editor and NFL savant Michael Phillips will trumpet Griffin’s case in an upcoming column, but I’m going with Griffin’s backfield mate. While Griffin was the 2012 draft’s No. 2 pick and a Heisman Trophy winner at Baylor, Morris was a sixth-rounder in the same year out of Florida Atlantic.