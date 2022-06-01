Teel: With spiraling attendance, of course Commanders want new stadium to be small

Desperate to retain any semblance of credibility with lawmakers throughout the DMV region, the Washington Commanders continue to leak details of their new stadium project. The latest plot twist includes this gem:

Of course it does. Look at the product. Most telling, look at attendance.

Washington’s average home crowd of 52,751 last season ranked 31st among 32 league teams. Only the hapless Detroit Lions (51,522) drew fewer spectators.

But even that doesn’t fully convey the Commanders’ plight.

They played before 64.3% of FedEx Field’s capacity, that only because opposing fans descended upon lovely Landover, Md. The Lions, at 79.9%, were the lone other franchise below 85%.

Lest you think we’re cherry-picking stats, let’s mosey back to 2019, the season prior to COVID. Washington finished 20th in average home attendance (65,488) and 30th in percentage of capacity (79.9).

The 2018 season was even worse: 27th in attendance (61,028) and dead last in percentage of capacity (74.4).

Washington’s crowds haven’t finished among the NFL’s top half since 2017, when the team’s 75,175 norm ranked sixth, while the 88.4% of capacity ranked 28th. Not coincidentally, the franchise was then coming off its first back-to-back winning seasons since 1996 and ’97.

And not surprisingly, that 2017 squad failed to meet expectations, finishing 7-9 and third in the NFC East.

Yes, with the exception of the Dallas Cowboys, sports enterprises are trending to smaller venues and enhanced amenities. And yes, a new 55,000-seat playpen would likely generate enthusiasm around this spiraling enterprise.

But what the Commanders’ precipitous decline in attendance says is clear.

Legions are fed up with losing and Dan Snyder.

Washington hasn’t won a postseason game since 2005 and hasn’t made consecutive playoff appearances since 1990-92, the final three seasons of Joe Gibbs’ first coaching tenure. Seven years later, in the spring of 1999, Snyder purchased the team.

Initially he was merely the quintessential meddlesome sports owner, a younger Jerry Jones. But revelations about the team’s sexist and abusive work environment, plus allegations of financial misconduct, have painted a darker portrait of late.

Saddled with this toxic combination of incompetence and scandal, Snyder and his underlings are peddling a stadium plan to any politicians who will listen, those in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. And heaven knows the team could use an upgrade from decaying FedEx Field, where last season a leaking water tank drenched fans, a fire sprinkler went off in a suite and a railing gave way, causing several fans to fall about 6 feet to the ground.

Potential sites in Virginia include Prince William County, along the notoriously gridlocked Interstate 95 corridor between Fredericksburg and the District, and Loudon County, near the Commanders’ headquarters and training complex. Either would give our state its first major-league franchise since the American Basketball Association’s Virginia Squires folded in 1976.

But as team owners are wont to do, Snyder wants taxpayer assistance, and the Virginia General Assembly, currently in special session, is considering $350 million, less than 12% of the project’s estimated $3 billion cost. Once ticketed for routine passage, the measure has hit some welcome hurdles.

Quite simply, lawmakers are having second thoughts about doing business with Snyder. Gee, imagine that.

Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, a former stadium advocate said last week that he’s lost confidence in the Commanders “as a viable NFL franchise.”

“I do not consider them an appropriate economic partner for the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Petersen wrote in a statement, “because I don’t think they have the community support to survive.”

On the defensive since, the Commanders are selling their “mini-city” stadium vision as similar to The Battery in suburban Atlanta, home to Major League Baseball’s Braves, the reigning World Series champions.

But since the mid-1980s, the Braves have been run by established executives such as Stan Kasten and John Schuerholz. A model of stability, they have employed three managers in the last three decades: Bobby Cox, Freddy Gonzalez and Brian Snitker.

Moreover, Atlanta has reached postseason 21 times in the last 31 years, and this will be the fifth consecutive full season in which the team ranks among MLB’s top half in average home attendance.

The Atlanta Braves are, in short, everything the Washington Commanders are not.