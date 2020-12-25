Terry McLaurin doubtful to play Sunday for Washington; Alex Smith's status remains uncertain

The Washington Football Team will take its quarterback uncertainty into the weekend.

Alex Smith rejoined the team for a short Friday practice and worked with the first team, the best sign yet that he could return from a calf injury this Sunday when Washington faces Carolina.

However, his official injury status is "questionable," and it will come down to how Smith is feeling closer to game time.

"He’s the only one who knows how he feels," coach Ron Rivera said. "I’ve asked him to please be honest, and he has. He was smart last week. I’d imagine he’d be smart about it this week."

If Smith can't play, the start will go to backup Dwayne Haskins, who was allowed to rejoin the team Wednesday with the NFL's permission after breaking the league's COVID protocols on Sunday night.

Either quarterback will likely be without top receiver Terry McLaurin, who was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

McLaurin has been struggling the last two weeks with the injury, and had mostly been used as a decoy.

The team continues to take a wait-and-see approach with running back Antonio Gibson, who suffered a turf toe injury three weeks ago.