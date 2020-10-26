Terry McLaurin is emerging as a leader in Washington, in addition to being a star

LANDOVER, Md. - The best player on Washington's offense isn't yet a captain, and isn't mounting a public campaign to become one.
Receiver Terry McLaurin said being a leader doesn't come naturally to him, but he's been working on breaking out of his comfort zone, with the urging of his teammates and coaches, as he continues to solidify his spot as one of the NFL's best receivers.
McLaurin added a 52-yard touchdown in a Sunday victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but just as importantly, stepped up in the locker room after the game.
When coach Ron Rivera asked if any of the players wanted to speak to the team, he volunteered.
"I know I'm still a young guy and not a captain or nothing, but the way we came out this week, it was better than last week - and I thought we deserved the win last week the way we came out and practiced," he said, stopping to give credit to the defense and special teams. "Feel this and enjoy this, because we're right in the thick of it."
McLaurin didn't bark out the postgame speech, as is often seen on NFL Films highlight reels. Instead it was delivered in his steady, even cadence. After his short speech, players cheered and broke the huddle.
"He’s a very quiet leader," Rivera said. "He does lead by example. He’s a young pro. A lot of young guys come in and they don’t know how to act, they don’t know how to prepare, they don’t know how to take care of themselves. Terry’s one of those guys that prepares the right way every day. He’s one of those guys that understands how to take care of himself, how to prevent injuries, how to take care of injuries. He’s a young pro.
"We have some young guys that could learn from just watching him."
McLaurin seems content to wait for his teammates to invite him into a leadership role, but it didn't take long for that invitation to arrive.
Rivera pointed out that he was named a team captain at Ohio State as a junior, an honor that normally goes to seniors.
New Washington quarterback Kyle Allen sensed something special in McLaurin right away, too.
"I challenged Terry earlier in the year to be a leader, because he's got it in him," Allen said. "He's a game breaker player, but he also cares a lot.
"There are a lot of really good receivers in this league who don't care as much as Terry does, and you can tell that he wants to be a leader. He wants to win. He doesn't want to just get his, he wants to win."
McLaurin said he appreciated the vote of confidence.
"I'm trying to find that balance because I've always been a guy who leads by example, even back to my Ohio State days - I had to kind of step out of my comfort zone and become more of a vocal guy," he said. "What I learned is being more of a vocal leader is not necessarily being a dictator, it's not necessarily telling people what to do, but you know the standards, you know the expectations of your position, the team, the offense, and you're just trying to make sure that standard is upheld."
On the field, McLaurin's success this season is somewhat improbable, given that Washington has no other pass catchers who strike fear in the hearts of opponents.
Sunday, he lined up alongside tight end Logan Thomas and fellow receivers Dontrelle Inman and Cam Sims, none of whom have gaudy NFL stat lines.
That's led to a number of double teams for McLaurin. Washington has moved him around to try to create openings, but defenses are clearly zeroed in on him.
"It's challenging but not unexpected," he said. "I feel like that's what separates good receivers and great receivers. No matter the quarterback, no matter the situation, they still come out and produce."
In his postgame speech, McLaurin challenged his teammates not to be satisfied with a blowout win over the Cowboys, but to use it as a launching point to bigger things.
"It's nice that we have this bye week coming up, but we set that bar really high," he said. ,And we have to live up to that, and that starts with how we prepare and come out and practice."
As for Rivera, he's willing to let McLaurin have as much air time as he wants.
Said the coach: "You start watching him and you think: 'Gosh, this is a heck of a young man."
