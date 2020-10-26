Terry McLaurin is emerging as a leader in Washington, in addition to being a star

LANDOVER, Md. - The best player on Washington's offense isn't yet a captain, and isn't mounting a public campaign to become one.

Receiver Terry McLaurin said being a leader doesn't come naturally to him, but he's been working on breaking out of his comfort zone, with the urging of his teammates and coaches, as he continues to solidify his spot as one of the NFL's best receivers.

McLaurin added a 52-yard touchdown in a Sunday victory over the Dallas Cowboys, but just as importantly, stepped up in the locker room after the game.

When coach Ron Rivera asked if any of the players wanted to speak to the team, he volunteered.

"I know I'm still a young guy and not a captain or nothing, but the way we came out this week, it was better than last week - and I thought we deserved the win last week the way we came out and practiced," he said, stopping to give credit to the defense and special teams. "Feel this and enjoy this, because we're right in the thick of it."

McLaurin didn't bark out the postgame speech, as is often seen on NFL Films highlight reels. Instead it was delivered in his steady, even cadence. After his short speech, players cheered and broke the huddle.