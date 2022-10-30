Terry McLaurin saves the day, saves Washington's season in last-minute win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — If he plays another decade, if he lifts a Lombardi trophy or gets fitted for a gold jacket, it will still be hard for Terry McLaurin to top the Sunday afternoon he had on a rainy October afternoon in his hometown.

McLaurin's day of pinch-me moments began pregame, when Colts legend Marvin Harrison, who McLaurin used to dress up as for Halloween, came over and asked for a picture with the Commanders receiver.

It ended with a mob of adoring family and friends celebrating an improbable, tenacious game-winning catch that left McLaurin near-speechless after a 17-16 Washington victory.

He's undefeated in his career at Lucas Oil Stadium, consistently rising to moments even as they become bigger and bigger.

"Man, God's been so faithful to me in my life," he said. "I could never have dreamed that I'd be in this position. But I'm thankful that I'm here. And it's extremely humbling.

"I'm blessed. I'm extremely blessed. And I'm thankful. I don't take this for granted at all."

Washington's three-game win streak has coincided with McLaurin finding his swagger. He has little of the diva DNA that seems to define the wide receiver position, but as the season started slipping away, he dropped hints - never overt, never disparaging - that he wanted to be more involved.

"Who he is as a young man, you're impressed by who he is," coach Ron Rivera said. "So I've got a lot of respect when he speaks out. And when he starts talking, obviously you listen."

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke did. Heinicke has now leaned on McLaurin to bail him out of late-game pickles two weeks in a row, flinging up passes that probably deserved to be intercepted but instead came down in the receiver's hands.

Sunday, driving for the winning score, it was a 33-yard heave that would have fit in at a playground game of 500.

McLaurin broke off his route at about 20 yards, as the play called for, but then sensed Heinicke was still scrambling and made himself available. When the ball came down, it was cradled by both him and Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore. By the time they hit the ground, it belonged only to McLaurin.

Heinicke ran in the touchdown for the final yard, and the duo kept the celebration rolling all the way to the locker room, where McLaurin received the game ball.

"I can't say enough good things about Terry," Heinicke said. "You know, not just on the field. Off-the-field stuff. He brings the people in the locker room together. He carries himself in a very professional way. People want to fight for him, and to see him fight for everyone else too, it speaks volumes.

"The guy's a treasure, I'm very happy he's on our team, and I'm going to continue to give him shots."

It was a happy ending to a game where that was never a given.

The Commanders offense looked stagnant all day, but the Colts offense matched that malaise possession-for-possession behind first-time starter Sam Ehlinger.

The stalemate ended when Heinicke threw an interception that gave the Colts a short field, on which Indy scored its only touchdown of the day.

But Heinicke, the master of the thrilling finish, found McLaurin as part of a 9-play, 89-yard drive that lifted Washington to .500 and may have salvaged the season.

Now 4-4, Washington buys itself some wiggle room with a tough stretch looming against the Vikings and Eagles, two division leaders.

Washington will need more from Heinicke, but the defense appears to be finding its form, and feasted on Ehlinger in his first NFL start.

Rivera was unhappy with a handful of big plays the Colts pulled off, and said the unit still had work to do if it was going to get to where it wanted.

Two red-zone turnovers, though, covered over those mistakes and helped pad a stat category Washington had been struggling in.

It was McLaurin, though, the Indianapolis native, who will get the richly deserved headlines after this one.

Against the Packers, he extended the clock to help prevent a late Aaron Rodgers comeback. This time, his catch spurred a Washington comeback that looked like a long shot for the game's first 58 minutes.

He bought tickets for about 70 of his closest family and friends, and one of them, Grant Prather, snuck down to the bench before the final drive, urging McLaurin to go make a big play.

"You know your family, your friends, they think you're going to make every single play and you're just gonna run off into the sunset," McLaurin said. "But you just don't know how it's going to come up.

"But to be able to make that play and look back and see how hard they were going for me ... man ... I'm just so humbled and thankful. I really am.

"That play was great. But just to be standing where I'm at. To see how far my journey has come, to see how much I'm growing and trying to be a leader for this team, is amazing.

"That was a pretty cool moment that I'll never forget."