Terry McLaurin won high school and college titles on the Colts field. Now he returns as an NFL star.

ASHBURN — Terry McLaurin has almost exclusively happy memories at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

In high school, he set a state championship game record with a 79-yard touchdown catch. In college, it was a pair of touchdowns to lead Ohio State to the Big Ten title.

Sunday will mark his first NFL game in his hometown, when the Commanders face the Colts, but he's attended plenty of pro contests there.

"I grew up a Colts fan, sitting in Section 540 with my dad," McLaurin said. "I was Marvin Harrison for like two Halloweens in a row. I had the whole kit, helmet and everything."

He added: "I got to watch a lot of cool things happen, there and in the RCA Dome, so, you know, I'm Indianapolis through and through. But it's going to be fun to be on the other side and compete."

McLaurin's competitive side was exactly what Washington needed last week, as he fought off Packers defenders to catch a pass from Taylor Heinicke and seal a potentially season-changing victory against the Packers.

After the play, the normally quiet McLaurin had plenty to say.

"He took his helmet off; he was screaming," Heinicke said. "I was like, this is cool, man. You've never seen that part of Terry. At least, I haven't. When you see Terry like that, it gets everyone juiced, because he's mostly a calm, collected guy."

McLaurin said he generally refrains from trash talking.

“I don’t start it," he said. "But I try to finish it."

He added: "I really try to control my emotions for the most part. But (assistant coach Randy Jordan) was saying today, sometimes you gotta let people know."

What NFL defenses are learning is that McLaurin is a force when he goes one-on-one against a receiver, and the pairing with Heinicke seems to bring out his best.

On a per-game basis, Heinicke targets McLaurin nearly eight times a game, more than any other quarterback McLaurin has been paired with in Washington.

Heinicke described it as an obvious decision, noting McLaurin's skill and passion, and his ability to make a contested catch with the game on the line.

"He's our best receiver, and I just try to give him a chance," McLaurin said.

McLaurin said he made a mental note of Sunday's game in Indianapolis when the schedule came out, knowing that NFC teams like Washington only visit AFC cities every eighth year in the normal rotation.

He picked up the tab for about 70 close friends and family members, and has heard from many more former teammates and acquaintances that will be there to cheer him on.

"Honestly, that's the fun part about it. I get to share this moment with some of the people that have helped me get to where I'm at today," he said.

Of buying tickets, he added, "I don't really necessarily do that a lot, but, you know, this offseason kind of helped - be able to give back to the people who supported me as well."

This offseason he signed a three-year contract with $53 million guaranteed, cashing in at a time when receivers have never been more valued by teams.

"Reflecting on that, how blessed I've been, how good God has been in my life," McLaurin said. "You just never know where your journey is going to lead. You couldn't have told me when I was 7 years old that I would be playing in the NFL and be able to share that moment with my family and my close friends, that's going to be pretty cool."

He said that once the game begins, though, he plans on blocking that out.

"For me, I don't really try to make the moment too big," he said. "It's cool. I can be honest and say that it's cool. But at the end of the day, it's not cool if you lose."