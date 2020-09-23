Terzaghi blasts Kickers past Fort Lauderdale CF, for 2-1 victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emiliano Terzaghi wasn’t about to let the throne be shared for long.

After Fort Lauderdale CF standout Ricky Lopez-Espin tied the Kickers’ Terzaghi for the USL League One lead in goals Wednesday night, Terzaghi had his own say.

Then he got the last laugh.

The Kickers’ prolific forward scored twice in a 2-1 victory for Richmond in front of 692 fans at City Stadium, keeping the flame burning on a blazing hot year for him.

“Tonight’s all about Emiliano,” Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky said after Wednesday’s victory. “The guy, he misses a penalty [kick], which is like the one thing I would never expect on the planet, and then chooses to score two world-class goals to make sure we win the game.

“So I can’t even talk about that guy enough, man. What an awesome pro.”

Terzaghi has now scored nine of the Kickers’ 14 overall goals this year. Wednesday’s win moved the Kickers (5-2-2) into third place in the league, a point behind second-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. This year, the top two teams in the standings will advance to the League One Final.