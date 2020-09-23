Terzaghi blasts Kickers past Fort Lauderdale CF, for 2-1 victory

Emiliano Terzaghi wasn’t about to let the throne be shared for long.
After Fort Lauderdale CF standout Ricky Lopez-Espin tied the Kickers’ Terzaghi for the USL League One lead in goals Wednesday night, Terzaghi had his own say.
Then he got the last laugh.
The Kickers’ prolific forward scored twice in a 2-1 victory for Richmond in front of 692 fans at City Stadium, keeping the flame burning on a blazing hot year for him.
“Tonight’s all about Emiliano,” Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky said after Wednesday’s victory. “The guy, he misses a penalty [kick], which is like the one thing I would never expect on the planet, and then chooses to score two world-class goals to make sure we win the game.
“So I can’t even talk about that guy enough, man. What an awesome pro.”
Terzaghi has now scored nine of the Kickers’ 14 overall goals this year. Wednesday’s win moved the Kickers (5-2-2) into third place in the league, a point behind second-place Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. This year, the top two teams in the standings will advance to the League One Final.
But the first to make an impression Wednesday was Lopez-Espin. Fort Lauderdale’s Brian Rosales dispatched a winding ball into the box, toward the left post. Ian Fray gathered it and, with a turnaround move, evaded Kickers defender Victor Falck. Fray then dumped the ball precisely at the left foot of Lopez-Espin, who simply had to nudge it past Richmond goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald to put Fort Lauderdale up in the fifth minute.
Just about three minutes later, Fray tackled Terzaghi from behind, conceding a penalty kick. But the sharpshooting Terzaghi pushed his penalty kick wide right.
Terzaghi made up for it in the 26th minute. He received the ball off an Ian Antley throw-in and, on the right edge of the 18-yard box, found space around two Fort Lauderdale defenders to launch the ball at a seemingly impractical, slanted angle past outstretched goalkeeper Dylan Castanheira and squarely into the left netting.
Antley said Richmond practices the throw-in to Terzaghi often.
“Emiliano does what Emiliano does, man. He bags goals,” Antley said.
Richmond could’ve had more in the first half. Before Terzaghi scored, he nearly notched an assist in the 16th minute. He laid a cross from the right side across the goal to David Diosa. Diosa had a wide-open net in front of him, but was a step late and the ball deflected wide left.
Terzaghi’s go-ahead goal in the 54th minute was supplied by a Ryley Kraft corner kick. Kraft’s strike met Terzaghi, who directed it behind his back and into the goal.
Terzaghi’s family was sitting in the stands behind the goal, and he blew a kiss in its direction afterward.
Fort Lauderdale CF had a chance to equalize in the 72nd minute. Sami Guediri directed a free kick on goal. Fitzgerald saved it, but the ball deflected back out in front of the goal, at Jerome Kiesewetter. Kiesewetter headed it, but the ball went right, out of play.
Wednesday’s game came after an 11-day Kickers layoff, following the postponement of this past Saturday’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Orlando City B organization.
Ahead is a condensed stretch of seven games within about a month to finish the regular season.
For Richmond, the result was just the right kind of propellant.
“With a condensed schedule, you saw the resilience of the guys. And I think you’re going to see more of that,” Sawatzky said. “With seven regular-season games left to fight our way into the ... playoff games, I think you’ll see our guys make a run. And it should be exciting.”
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr