Terzaghi dinged up as Kickers fall 1-0 to South Georgia in physical bout

But Sawatzky did say South Georgia, which has been eliminated from playoff contention, came into the match looking to play a physical game. Sawatzky felt the officials did not do enough to protect his players. Tormenta committed 14 fouls in the match, Richmond just five.

“A team that’s out of the playoff came in and played a center back up front and they came in throwing elbows, punching and kicking the crap out of my team to the point where arguably the league MVP (Terzaghi) is maybe out for a while because he just got beat up,” Sawatzky said.

“That’s not an excuse, we still needed to finish what we had but they had a game plan, they came in here to kick the crap out of us and get a win and it worked out for them.”

An altercation at the end of the match marred the proceedings, as a South Georgia player ended up in the stands after a verbal exchange with fans, capping an all-around contentious affair.

After a rugged first half in which neither side had a clear chance on goal, South Georgia (4-6-4) took the lead at the very end of a five-minute period of stoppage time.