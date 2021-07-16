Terzaghi, Kickers looking to continue to heat up as summer progresses

“We're a lot closer to what we are and who we're going to be,” Sawatzky said Friday. “And I think you'll see that on Saturday, too."

Through 11 contests in a 28-game schedule, the Kickers sit ninth in the standings. The top six teams make the playoffs. Fort Lauderdale is fourth.

Sawatzky said that at the beginning of this year, more so than even last year — his first with Richmond — the Kickers experimented with formations and putting players in varying spots.

Terzaghi was one of those whose positioning within the formation was altered.

“My job is to put him in positions to score goals. Along with his teammates, right?” Sawatzky said. “And we experiment a little bit. We moved him around.”

That has continued to happen, with injury elsewhere in the lineup a contributing factor. Sawatzky said the Kickers are at the point now where they need to put players in position wherein they will do their very best job.

The players need to be comfortable in their skin, Sawatzky said, and he believes they’re there.