Terzaghi, Kickers looking to continue to heat up as summer progresses

Out of the locker room against North Texas SC two weeks ago, the Richmond Kickers said enough is enough.
Richmond had fallen behind 2-1 at the break, and were coming off a loss at last-place North Carolina FC the week prior.
But Sawatzky, in the second half against North Texas at City Stadium, saw players make a statement that, “It’s time to start playing the way that we play.”
Their aggression was then rewarded, when a ball played into the box set up an Emiliano Terzaghi penalty kick in the 52nd minute, and when a Jonathan Bolanos shot from beyond the box nestled into the far post in the 71st minute. The Kickers came back to win 3-2, their first victory in a month.
Sawatzky, the Kickers’ coach and chief sporting officer, viewed that second half on July 3 as a turning point for his club.
And it came during a run that’s seen Terzaghi heat up personally. Including his penalty conversion against North Texas, the Kickers star — last year’s USL League One MVP and Golden Boot winner — has three goals in his last two games, matching his total in his previous nine games.
It would seem to be an ideal confluence for the club, as the midpoint of the schedule approaches and as the group looks to make a run up the standings.
Richmond (4-4-3), coming off a bye week, hosts Fort Lauderdale CF (5-7-2) at City Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We're a lot closer to what we are and who we're going to be,” Sawatzky said Friday. “And I think you'll see that on Saturday, too."
Through 11 contests in a 28-game schedule, the Kickers sit ninth in the standings. The top six teams make the playoffs. Fort Lauderdale is fourth.
Sawatzky said that at the beginning of this year, more so than even last year — his first with Richmond — the Kickers experimented with formations and putting players in varying spots.
Terzaghi was one of those whose positioning within the formation was altered.
“My job is to put him in positions to score goals. Along with his teammates, right?” Sawatzky said. “And we experiment a little bit. We moved him around.”
That has continued to happen, with injury elsewhere in the lineup a contributing factor. Sawatzky said the Kickers are at the point now where they need to put players in position wherein they will do their very best job.
The players need to be comfortable in their skin, Sawatzky said, and he believes they’re there.
“It was a little rough to get into the rhythm of things, but I feel like recently we’ve been picking up momentum, we’ve been doing great as a unit,” Terzaghi said Friday, through a translator. “The morale is there. And we just need to make sure that we do the job that Coach wants.”
Terzaghi’s 10 goals in 15 appearances — nearly half of Richmond’s total of 22 goals in 16 games last year — earned him his 2020 honors. His recent spurt of three goals now has him at a team-high six overall this year, tied for third in the league.
Fort Lauderdale CF is a team the Kickers fell to 2-1 in May, their third game of the season. They were left to lament multiple quality missed chances, including a long-range strike from Oalex Anderson that scooted just beyond the right post in the seventh minute.
Anderson had another prime opportunity, a missed header, in the 78th minute. Sawatzky said Friday that he felt, if either of those were converted, Richmond would’ve won that game.
“I think you're going to see a different result on Saturday,” he said.
Sawatzky said his team is now light years closer to where he wants it to be. The Kickers figured out who they are in the second half of the North Texas game, he said.
And it’s perhaps no coincidence that Terzaghi is showing shades of last year again, too.
“I think this is a great position we’re at,” Terzaghi said. “And we’re ready to show some good stuff with the oncoming games.”
