The Kickers' main man up front continued to cement his place on the club's goal-scoring Mount Rushmore, and Richmond continued to set new standards for attendance at City Stadium in Saturday night's 1-0 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

In a stadium that maxes capacity out around 6,000 as it's currently situated, 5,276 largely red-clad, screaming fans packed the bowl surrounding the natural grass playing field.

After averaging 2,078 fans per home match in the 2021 season and 3,551 last year, Richmond (4-5-2, 17 points) is currently drawing about 5,400 fans for every game at City Stadium in 2023, good for first in USL League One by a couple thousand fans.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you Richmond for coming and packing the stands," said Kickers coach and sporting director Darren Sawatzky.

"In the first half we were very good, I thought we had some really good builds. In the second half, we defended a little bit more than we wanted to. But we got three points."

Richmond's first clear chance came in the 12th minute on the heels of an early spell of possession and pressure, when left back Michael Hornsby pulled off a la croqueta (an intricate piece of footwork) to shake his defender, create space and send a cross into the box, forcing a frantic clearance from the Red Wolves back line.

Hornsby and left winger Matt Bentley linked up on a few strong sequences in the first half, displaying a consistent chemistry in one-two combinations. The German defender, in his first season in Richmond, proved instrumental in the Kickers' ability build out from the back and play through Chattanooga pressure.

"Playing at home is great, another massive turnout, we know we just have to get goals, get the crowd going and that will give us a huge boost," Hornsby said.

"We didn't score as many as we wanted to today, but in the end it was just about getting over the line and getting the three points."

It felt early on as if a goal from the home side was imminent, as the Kickers pressure mounted, drumbeats intensified and red smoke dissipated around Section O, the Red Army's cheering section. A "Fear the Roos" flag waived high as the Kickers' most ardent supporters urged the home side on.

And the Red Wolves levy broke as the Kickers took an early lead in the 15th minute when striker Emiliano Terzaghi scored his 50th career goal for the club, firing home from close-range after a scrum in front of the net.

The chance was created by midfielder Joao Gomiero, who rocketed in a shot to force a diving save by the Chattanooga keeper, and Terzaghi was waiting to pounce on the rebound.

Two Red Wolves players were assessed yellow cards for dissent after the goal, as claims for a handball by Terzaghi were widespread.

Terzaghi is the club's third all-time leading scorer, trailing only Matthew Delicâte (94) and Rob Ukrop Jr. (64).

"It's a special night for me, to score my 50th goal with the club in front of all these fans," Terzaghi said through a translator.

"Joao shot the ball, I could see that the keeper bobbled it, so I just made a quick play, tried to shoot it. It was something that I really wanted, in front of all these fans."

In the second half, Richmond largely sat back and absorbed pressure from Chattanooga, defending the slim advantage.

Kickers keeper Akira Fitzgerald tipped a cross over the bar in the 88th minute, and Richmond defenders had to deal with a string of corners over the game's final 15 minutes, then six pressure-packed minutes of stoppage time.

Fitzgerald dove to grab a deflected shot headed toward his far post during extra time. But Chattanooga (2-2-6, 8 points) only mustered the single shot on goal, and none of its 11 shots ever truly tested Fitzgerald.

Richmond finished with 50.3% possession, Chattanooga 49.7% in almost an exact 60/40 flip flop from the first half to the second.

Hornsby felt like Richmond sat back more than it should have in the second half, apprehensive to overcommit numbers forward.

"In those moments when we score the first goal, we should try and get the second, get the third, try and kill the game," Hornsby said.

"Unfortunately today that wasn't the case, it turned out to be a bit of a shaky one at the end. But I'm just happy the defense was solid again and we kept a clean sheet."

The win vaulted Richmond into third place and playoff position in the 12-team USL League One standings, five points back of Charlotte Independence and North Carolina FC tied for first on 22 points. It was the Kickers' fifth clean sheet of the season.

Richmond on Wednesday plays at fifth-place Northern Colorado Hailstorm (4-3-1, 15 points) in a pivotal match for league positioning.

