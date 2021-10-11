'That doesn't make a lot of sense to me': Ron Rivera is clear, no changes are coming in Washington

A day after two embarrassing miscues proved costly in a loss to the New Orleans Saints, Washington coach Ron Rivera flat-out rejected the notion that changes need to be made defensively.

"That doesn't make a lot of sense to me," he said, referring to making a change at defensive coordinator, where Jack Del Rio is in charge, or in personnel, where the team's secondary has underachieved this season.

Questioned further by reporters, a feisty Rivera said, "Boy, you guys really want to go there, don't you?"

He continued: "I looked at it. I've talked to the coaches. I've talked to the players. We talked about what we're doing. ... When certain things have to happen, in the appropriate moment when I feel that it needs to be done, I'll do it. It's that simple. OK?

"We're trying to build and create, and if you're constantly mixing and changing and moving and doing things, you never really find out.

"I don't see any issues, the way you guys do. I have the opportunity to watch the tape, to break the tape down, to look at what we're doing and look at how we're doing it.