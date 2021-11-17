'That place will be rocking': Cam Newton and Ron Rivera both return to Charlotte for a game suddenly flush with storylines

ASHBURN - After losing Super Bowl 50, Ron Rivera got a call from Archie Manning.
Rivera's star quarterback, Cam Newton, drew critique for his behavior after the game, abruptly leaving his press conference and reportedly not shaking hands with Broncos players.
It all looked familiar to Manning.
"He said, 'Hey, your guy is no different than my guy, when Peyton lost his,'" Rivera recalled. "That was really cool that Archie did that, and it really kind of reiterated that the really good ones, they all hate to lose."
Rivera lauded Newton's passion and work ethic on Wednesday, adding that the quarterback had the drive to become one of the NFL's greatest.
The Super Bowl was a high point for the pair, who were larger than life in Charlotte for most of the past decade. Their return was always going to be a major civic event, but over the past two weeks, it has somehow become even bigger.
Newton signed with the Panthers last week, and is "trending" towards making his first start Sunday at Bank of America Stadium, according to coach Matt Rhule.
"That place is going to be rocking on Sunday," said Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who backed up Newton for a season in Carolina. "It's going to be loud, and it will be an exciting game."
Newton announced his return in his traditionally brash way, screaming, "I'm back!" after scoring a touchdown in limited action against Arizona last week.
"I'm just floating at an all-time high frequency," Newton said after the game. "It's almost scary."
True to form, Rivera said he'll spend the week working to limit his exposure to the emotions, deeming it "interesting" but not "important" to the task at hand.
"The thing that I really appreciated about my time more so than anything else were the people," Rivera said. "What I'm doing is I'm limiting my exposure to that. (Wife) Stephanie will do all the visiting and saying hello to folks. Me, I'm pretty much going to try and stick to the mantra of this is a business trip."
Rivera said even though he was fired, there are no feelings of bitterness, and he remains grateful for his time with the organization and the people there.
"I went and did the best I could, and when it was time to move on, David Tepper treated me with tremendous dignity and respect," Rivera said. "He really did. He gave me an opportunity to say goodbye, and I really appreciated that."
While Rivera is doing his best to compartmentalize, it's hard to ignore the more than two-dozen personnel connections between the teams, including almost all of the coaching staff.
Receiver Terry McLaurin has been running around at practice calling it "Reunion Week."
"One thing I notice about the guys that come from Carolina, that are here now, it's really guys that put their heads down and grind," McLaurin said. "It's cool to have those guys on our side now, and I know they're looking forward to playing back in the stadium, but we're just aiming to control what we can control."
Even the stakes of the game are higher than they appeared a week ago, when it looked like Washington would fall to 2-7 with a looming game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.
Instead, the Football Team emerged victorious, and is now 3-6. The Panthers pulled a similar upset in Arizona, knocking off the Cardinals to advance to 5-5. If the season ended right now, the Panthers would be the NFC's final wild-card team.
That status felt unlikely to last long with P.J. Walker under center, but with Newton back in Charlotte, the playoffs feel like a viable goal for Carolina again.
As for the Super Bowl appearance, Rivera is hoping it isn't his last as a coach.
He said he keeps a notepad with observations on what he'll do differently if he ever gets the opportunity to coach Washington in the big game.
"It's something that does drive me, does motivate me," he said. "It's one of the things that made me want to get right back into coaching, because I love the challenge of it.
"And it's not necessarily about me winning it as much as about us winning it. I had my Super Bowl where I've been part of a winner (as a player with the Bears). I'd love to see the people that I work with get an opportunity to be part of a winner, too, as well, because that's the peak, it's the pinnacle of what we do and it's why we do it."
