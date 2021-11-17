'That place will be rocking': Cam Newton and Ron Rivera both return to Charlotte for a game suddenly flush with storylines

Receiver Terry McLaurin has been running around at practice calling it "Reunion Week."

"One thing I notice about the guys that come from Carolina, that are here now, it's really guys that put their heads down and grind," McLaurin said. "It's cool to have those guys on our side now, and I know they're looking forward to playing back in the stadium, but we're just aiming to control what we can control."

Even the stakes of the game are higher than they appeared a week ago, when it looked like Washington would fall to 2-7 with a looming game against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Instead, the Football Team emerged victorious, and is now 3-6. The Panthers pulled a similar upset in Arizona, knocking off the Cardinals to advance to 5-5. If the season ended right now, the Panthers would be the NFC's final wild-card team.

That status felt unlikely to last long with P.J. Walker under center, but with Newton back in Charlotte, the playoffs feel like a viable goal for Carolina again.

As for the Super Bowl appearance, Rivera is hoping it isn't his last as a coach.

He said he keeps a notepad with observations on what he'll do differently if he ever gets the opportunity to coach Washington in the big game.