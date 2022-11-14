The 26 biggest stories of the Commanders season (so far)

The Washington Commanders have had an eventful first season with their new name.

Monday night's game in Philadelphia will mark their 10th as the Commanders, but there have been way more than 10 storylines to date. Below, The Times-Dispatch ranks the top 26 (so far).

1) Bank of America retained to explore sale

It's an easy call at No. 1. The statement by Dan and Tanya Snyder that they will explore the potential sale of the Washington Commanders was the biggest news to come out of Ashburn in years.

The ramifications of a sale are massive, from increased fan engagement to a potential new stadium in D.C. or elsewhere.

2) Brian Robinson shot

The return to football after just a month away was incredible, but in the immediate aftermath of news that running back Brian Robinson Jr. had been shot in downtown Washington, there was the fear that this was potentially another Sean Taylor situation. Thankfully, it wasn't.

3) Del Rio's dust-up

"I just asked a simple question, really," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said, a question that made him the center of attention nationally for the next 72 hours. His comparison of the Black Lives Matter protests to the "dust-up" of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol put coach Ron Rivera in a tough spot as he attempted to protect the team's image without losing portions of the fanbase.

4) Goodell testifies while Snyder stays overseas

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell accepted an invitation to testify before Congress in its inquiry into an alleged toxic work environment at the Washington team.

Meanwhile, Snyder declined the invitation, opting to stay overseas, where he spent the summer on his luxury yacht.

5) Virginia tables stadium proposal

What felt like a sure thing at the beginning of the General Assembly session instead turned into an embarrassing defeat for the team as a bill to provide public funds for a new stadium was not voted on.

Legislators cited surveys of constituents that showed broad disapproval of giving Snyder taxpayer money. The defeat was seen as a catalyst in the movement to remove Snyder from ownership.

6) Fans boo Tanya Snyder at home game

A video showcasing the team's breast cancer awareness efforts turned into fans at FedEx Field booing Tanya Snyder and chanting "sell the team" during the game against the Packers.

7) Jim Irsay says there's 'merit' to removing Snyder

"I think it's something we have to review," Colts owner Jim Irsay said at a league meeting, marking perhaps the first time an owner has ever suggested that another NFL owner be removed from the club.

8) Trade for Carson Wentz

Knowing his team needed a quarterback, Rivera traded two draft picks and picked up Wentz's entire $28 million salary for the 2022 season. The move was panned by some as too much money for too mediocre of a quarterback, but entering his third season, it was clear Rivera had to do something to attempt to upgrade the position.

9) ESPN report

There was no smoking gun in ESPN's report about Dan Snyder, but the fact that the network, a longtime NFL ally, spent the day dissecting his failures as an owner was another indication that the tide was turning in potentially an irreversible way.

10) Terry’s big day in Indy

Back in his hometown, Terry McLaurin had one of the best catches of the NFL season to keep Washington's season alive with a big win over the reeling Colts. The game further cemented McLaurin's status as a superstar.

11) Wright objects to Wentz interview

The Commanders went out of their way to make Carson Wentz feel appreciated in Washington, but when he was asked in a TV interview about not being "wanted" in Indianapolis or Philadelphia, Commanders president Jason Wright took to Twitter to call the question out-of-bounds. Wright also defended Wentz after a season-opening victory.

12) William Jackson traded

The team's second highest-paid player, cornerback William Jackson III, was unceremoniously benched after struggling in his second season in Washington. He was traded to the Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick in 2025.

13) Trent Williams left off '90 Greatest' vote

Another miss for the front office came when a sloppily designed ballot was released to vote on the newest addition to the franchise's list of legends. Among the misspellings, offensive lineman Trent Williams, who left the team after alleging medical malpractice, was omitted entirely.

14) Sam Mills fired

That Sam Mills III was fired as Washington's defensive line coach was not a shock. But the timing was. He was removed in the middle of training camp, but it proved to be the right call as the unit has enjoyed a strong season so far in 2022. It also paved the way for Ryan Kerrigan's return to the staff.

15) New fight song panned

In an attempt to keep fans of the former name on board, the team announced a reworking of the fight song, "Hail to the Commanders." The slow, jazzy tune was just another reminder to longtime fans, though, of how much has changed in the Snyder era, and not often for the better.

16) Brian Robinson statement

An attempt by the team to discredit D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine instead backfired when the Commanders sought to tie the shooting of Robinson to Racine's office. It marked the first time the external noise around the team had a direct impact on one of its players, and the Commanders players who spoke with reporters after voiced their displeasure.

17) McLaurin signs extension

This was the biggest task for Washington this offseason, but it's tough to rank it higher because it felt like such a given. McLaurin is a bona-fide star and brings much-needed grace and class to the organization.

18) DEA case settled

Former trainer Ryan Vermillion made a deal to avoid jail time after a DEA investigation found that he was pocketing pills that were intended to be given to players for injuries.

19) Dan and Jerry chat

Before a game against the rival Dallas Cowboys, Dan Snyder made his only on-field appearance of the season, greeting influential Dallas owner Jerry Jones.

20) “Quarterback”

As the rest of the NFC East got off to a hot start, and the Commanders struggled, Rivera was asked why that was. His one-word answer: "Quarterback." He clarified that he meant that the other NFC East teams had established veteran quarterbacks, but the remarks were perceived as an acknowledgement of Wentz's struggles.

21) Samuel runs over Jaguars

Curtis Samuel announced his return from injury in a major way, running all over the Jacksonville Jaguars while Wentz threw four touchdown passes and the team won its season opener.

22) Chase Young's slow return

Star defensive end Chase Young was with the team at the start of training camp, but he was put on the injured list out of the gate to continue to rehab his torn ACL. As the games flew by, he remained sidelined, a major piece for the Commanders unable to assist.

23) Rivera defends Wentz

"There's a group of young men in there that deserve better," a fiery Ron Rivera said after a 12-7 victory against the Chicago Bears. He then specifically defended Wentz, who had just picked up a victory to advance to 2-4 on the season.

24) Jamin Davis critiqued, responds

After a disappointing rookie season, linebacker Jamin Davis struggled in Washington's opener, leading Del Rio to openly criticize him. From there, though, Davis improved his game and remains a starter.

25) Raffle winner's check bounces

Not the worst controversy involving the team, but another embarrassing moment in a decade that's been full of them.

26) Mugs have Washington state, not D.C.

Also not the worst controversy. Also embarrassing.