The best Washington Football Team players to wear each number, 0-99

92 Chris Baker, DL, 2011-16. Baker was an afterthought when he joined Washington, and as such he was assigned a number nobody else wanted: the No. 92, which recently had been vacated by Albert Haynesworth.

93 Phillip Daniels, DL, 2004-10. Daniels played 15 seasons in the NFL, but his four-sack performance against the Cowboys in a 35-7 win in 2005 is what fans might remember most. It's likely he'll be turning this spot over to Jonathan Allen in the near future.

94 Daron Payne, DL, 2018-present. Payne's role doesn't translate well statistically, but he's regularly double-teamed by opposing offensive lines. He gets the nod over Sean Gilbert, who came to Washington in a mega-trade but lasted just one year.

95 Joe Salave’a, DL, 2004-06. Salave’a was a starter on a 2005 Washington team that went 10-6 and made it to the playoffs. He has been an assistant coach at Washington State University since 2012.

96 Barry Cofield Jr., NT, 2011-14. Cofield had a career-high eight deflections as a nose tackle in 2011 and was named a co-defensive captain in 2012.