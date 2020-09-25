The Browns adopted one of VCU basketball's signature activities thanks to ties between the programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHBURN

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked to speak to the VCU basketball coaches about leadership. But during the meeting, he did some learning of his own.

During a Zoom call this spring, Stefanski chatted with Mike Rhoades and company about the challenge of getting teammates to bond with each other and create friendships, instead of retreating to their cell phones at every moment of the day.

“It’s something we think about a lot,” Stefanski said. “It was doubly hard in the spring, because we weren’t together, we were on Zoom calls for hours on end.”

Rhoades told him about an activity VCU does among its team referred to as the “Four H’s.” Players and coaches get in front of the group and discuss their history, heroes, heartbreak and hopes.

The intent is for the players and coaches to get to know each other, and provide connection points they can use going forward.

“I think part of being an athlete is you’re supposed to be strong and you have this unbelievable armor up, and nothing affects you,” Rhoades said. “I think this is so positive. It allows to see that we’re all vulnerable and we all have a story. And let’s share our story with each other.”