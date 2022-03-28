The Buffalo Bills have a deal on a new stadium. Here's what it means for the Commanders and Virginia.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Owners took a victory lap Monday morning at the NFL's annual meeting with the completion of a $1.4 billion deal to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Now, all eyes turn to the Washington Commanders.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder might do well not to get his hopes up, though, because the Bills landed a level of public financing that it will be hard for Washington to match in any of the three localities currently bidding for the stadium.

Here are the major takeaways from Buffalo's announcement:

--Buffalo believes it will complete construction in time for the 2026 season, which would be one year ahead of when Washington can leave FedEx Field. If that timeline is correct, that gives the Commanders another year, potentially, to lock down details and financing.

--The $1.4 billion project is smaller in size and scope than Washington is envisioning, and won't have a retractable roof.

--New York state will contribute $600 million, and the county will contribute $250 million, for a total public contribution of $850 million.

That's less than the $1 billion that Virginia's senators proposed at the start of this year's legislative session, but far more than the $350 million contribution it appears Virginia will cross the finish line with.

Maryland's most recent reported offer was $200 million, while D.C. has not yet been able to obtain the RFK Stadium land that would be necessary to even start an offer.

--The NFL will contribute a $200 million loan, the league's standard in these situations, but $150 million of it will be forgiven through ticket revenue sharing once the stadium is open, meaning the Bills' owners only have to repay $50 million in the end.

--That leaves Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula with a $400 million contribution to the stadium, though they also will be responsible for all cost overruns. They have committed to playing at the new stadium for at least 30 years.

--It's hard to make a true apples-to-apples comparison between the deals, since Snyder is seeking a far-reaching real estate development project, and the Pegulas are building a football stadium.

But with Snyder already taking a loan to purchase out the Commanders' minority shareholders, there are questions about how much debt he could take on with a stadium project, given strict NFL rules designed to protect against a team ending up owned by a bank in default.

Despite having three localities at the table, Snyder also has less leverage than Buffalo did, given the always-tenuous state of any small-market team.

--At the end of the day, the Bills were able to get close to the $1 billion mark in public financing, something that once appeared in sight for the Commanders but is rapidly fading as off-the-field issues continue to roil the team.