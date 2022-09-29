The Commanders are already on their third center - and his brother plays for the Cowboys

ASHBURN - Commanders fans looking for a good omen this week can celebrate the arrival of emergency center Nick Martin.

Martin is the brother of Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

"We've played each other before - I'm 2-0, actually," Nick said.

Pessimists will note what Martin's arrival means for quarterback Carson Wentz, who is now on his third center as the team prepares for its fourth game.

Starter Chase Roullier was injured on the last series against Detroit, and backup Wes Schweitzer was concussed on Sunday - he didn't practice on Thursday, which makes it all but impossible for him to clear in time for the Cowboys game.

Wentz has been sacked a league-high 15 times this season, but he's not coming in entirely blind with Martin - the two were paired together at the Senior Bowl in 2016.

Left tackle Charles Leno lauded Martin's veteran savvy, and said he's been able to pick up his responsibilities quickly. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner added that they haven't tried to teach Martin the entire offense, just the game plan for the coming week.

"There's really no secret formula," Martin said. "You just have to study."

The Cowboys defensive front has been strong this year, with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

Wentz spoke of needing to get the ball out quickly when rushed, but Leno added that no matter how much the team practices different situations and looks, at some point the offensive linemen will have to execute.

"We're going to have to be in situations where we have to win one-on-ones," Leno said. "That's part of the game, right?

"Getting the ball out quick will be great, but at the end of the day, this is a game where you have to beat the man across from you."

Washington has options at its disposal, including using more of running back J.D. McKissic, a strong pass protector, or tight end John Bates, who is more of a lineman than the team's normal starter, Logan Thomas.

The Cowboys, though, have become known for mixing and matching their players, occasionally overloading one side of the line to prevent double-team help.

"They try to create one-on-ones," coach Ron Rivera said. "That's what they do with all the movement, the different formations, different alignments, mugging up on the line. They're trying to force one-on-ones.”

Wentz knows he'll have to do his part as well.

He's been criticized in the past for keeping plays alive too long to try to create a touchdown when he had opportunities for checkdown passes that would have kept the game moving.

Against Philadelphia, when he was sacked nine times, Wentz said there were moments where he could have made a better choice.

"There's different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just find ways to get rid of the ball," the quarterback said. "Find the checkdown, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things.

"There's definitely a lot that I could have done better and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There's definitely some chances for that and I'll learn from it."

He'll learn alongside Martin, whose family will be at the game with dual allegiances - cheering for Zack and the Cowboys offense, then Nick and the Commanders offense.

Nick said the brothers live and train together in the offseason near Indianapolis. Their dad played college football, and their older brother also played collegiately.

"And my mom is a football trainer," Martin said. "It's kind of a locker-room kind of setting."