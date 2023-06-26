The
Washington Commanders have conducted their last training camp practice in Richmond.
"That ship has sailed," Richmond
Economic Development Authority board chair John Molster said. "There are no plans for them to come back for the camp."
What's next, though, is equally intriguing for both sides.
When the city welcomed the NFL franchise, then the Redskins, for their first practices in 2013, the Scott's Addition neighborhood was still years away from its resurgence.
Now the land, located behind the Science Museum of Virginia, sits adjacent to one of the city's hottest development areas.
The second act is an opportunity to redeem a development deal that has been widely criticized since it was signed by then-Mayor Dwight Jones.
While the team isn't returning, the bill will continue to show up every year. Richmond city taxpayers are on the hook for about $700,000 annually until 2033.
A drone photo shows the site, located behind the Science Museum, that Richmond's Economic Development Authority will now seek to redevelop.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Molster said it was "a little early" to begin speculating on what's next for the space, but it's a major development opportunity for the city and the EDA.
Under the terms of the original agreement, the EDA leased the land for a period of 20 years, with an option to extend for as long as 60, but the intent is to keep the space one that would be used for the public good.
Any new construction on the site must be approved by the state and "compatible with the current uses of the premises."
That opens up opportunities for parks or other cultural spaces when the brainstorming and planning process begins. Until then, the facility continues to host concerts and other gatherings. Its most recent financial report, from April, shows the facility with net income of $208,410, mostly attributed to rent payments and event revenues.
Where it went wrong
Former Washington coach Mike Shanahan wanted a destination training camp, believing it would help with team bonding, and signed on to the eight-year relocation in Richmond.
The city agreed to pay the team $500,000 in cash and in-kind contributions each year the camp took place in Richmond.
Localities paying major league sports franchises is nothing new, and the price has held up as at or below market rate. (The Kansas City Chiefs received $2.5 million in tax credits each year to hold their camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.)
Eager fans call out to their favorite players on Fan Appreciation Day at the Bon Secours Training Center on Aug. 15, 2015.
P. KEVIN MORLEY/TIMES-DISPATCH
However, the deal became a political punching bag quickly, particularly in a city with so many other needs.
Former team president Bruce Allen often went on the defensive about the payment. In 2019, he allowed The Times-Dispatch access to spreadsheets and other financial information that he said showed the team spent far more in expenses coming to Richmond than it made back.
Those numbers included $819,556 in charitable investments throughout the city as a result of the relationship. The figures could not be independently verified.
Jones and the city leaders who put the package together were bullish that the $10 million in construction costs and $500,000 annually would be covered, and potentially then some, by returns.
Instead, the opposite happened.
Bon Secours paid $6.4 million for naming rights, but the rest of the money never materialized. The second-biggest sponsor was health company HDL, which left its commitment largely unpaid as it entered bankruptcy.
Construction costs went over budget, and initiatives like building a local food truck market at the training camp site stalled out because the city had signed vending rights over to the team.
In 2018, the city had only paid $1.9 million on the original $10 million loan, and opted to refinance the remainder into the smaller payments it will make until 2033.
Early
economic projections predicted that training camp visitors would spend hundreds of dollars each in the city, but the visitors largely came in the morning and left in the afternoon, or were from the Richmond area to begin with.
Fans watch the first day of training camp during the 2018 session.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
The Commanders regroup
As part of a leadership change with the team, new coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright waived $161,767 that the city still owed the team, and said they would visit without requiring payment in 2020, the final year of the deal.
Because of the pandemic that visit never happened, but in 2021 the team came for a single week at the start of camp, a trial run that ultimately proved to be ineffective.
Wright has emphasized the team wants to maintain strong ties to the market, and a one-day Fan Fest event was well received and attended last August.
That appearance included a $20,000 donation to Richmond schools to further efforts for girls in sports.
“We’ve had a presence here in Richmond that’s been meaningful, and we didn’t want to back off from that even though our model changed for training camp,” Wright said at the time.
With the completion of the sale of the team later this summer, there will be no people on either side of the deal who were around for the initial pact, a quiet end to a loud arrangement.
Finding a new use for the land
Ideas on what to do with the space have been well intentioned but ultimately not fruitful.
The city was hopeful the fields could be used to play high school football games, but there is not enough lighting to play at night, when teams can maximize ticket sales, and there is only one locker room, meaning one of the teams has to change off-site.
Similarly, a 2014 concert featuring Rascal Flatts ended in disaster when there weren't enough bathrooms on site for the attendees - the Commanders brought in Porta-Potties during their three-week stint.
Organizers of Richmond's Iron Blossom Festival will try again this fall with a show at the facility starring big-name acts Hozier and Lord Huron.
Molster said all options are on the table moving forward.
"We're putting our heads together for the next chapter," he said. "We have some good ideas, and some things that would be good for the city - but not along the lines of professional football."
