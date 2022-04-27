The Commanders have a win-now philosophy. Will their draft reflect that?

ASHBURN - Washington coach Ron Rivera's messaging has been consistent since trading for quarterback Carson Wentz - this was not a short-term fix, this is a potential long-term solution.

Now, Rivera gets the chance to back that talk up in this weekend's NFL draft.

The No. 11 pick, which the Commanders hold, offers the ability to go in a variety of directions.

Washington has most commonly been paired with one of the top collegiate defensive backs, like Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton or LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.

But getting Wentz help could go a long way toward setting him up to succeed with the Commanders.

That could take the form of a playmaking wide receiver or a top offensive lineman, particularly after the loss of Brandon Scherff in free agency.

"We have a guy like Carson, you've gotta be able to protect him," Rivera said Monday. "But then you do gotta put a dynamic playmaker around him.

"So we'll go into this draft with that mindset that if you can't get one, to make sure we get the other to help him."

Even if the Commanders do narrow in on wide receivers, decisions abound.

The top playmaker on the board is Alabama's Jameson Williams, whose speed was too much for even SEC defenses last year.

But Williams tore his ACL late in the season and his availability for opening week is not a sure thing.

Knowing that Washington is also dealing with injuries to tight end Logan Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel, is there the need to pick up a player with immediate availability, to help start the Wentz era with a bang?

"When guys are ready to play, they'll play," Rivera said. "So in the meantime, their backups or the guys that are next to them or behind them have to step up. And that's just the way it is."

He noted receivers Dyami Brown and Dax Milne, both rookies last year, received significant playing time down the stretch, which the coach is hopeful will translate to improved production in their sophomore seasons.

Despite the talent available at the top of the board, Washington's best play is likely to be trading down, though that's by no means a guaranteed option.

With a deep class in this year's draft, and few headliners at the top, many teams are trying to turn their marquee selections into a handful of picks on Day 2 or 3.

Washington has only six selections in the draft, two of them in the seventh, and final, round.

The Commanders gave up their third-round pick in the trade for Wentz, and the fifth-round pick last year to draft long snapper Camaron Cheeseman.

Rivera said adding picks during the draft helps ease the need to pick up free agents later on.

"If we're able to get more than six, then it cuts down on what we've got to chase afterwards," Rivera said Monday. "We're just going to react to what happens more so than anything else. We can try and create some things as well. We have all our options are open, and we still have a couple of days left.”