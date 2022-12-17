The Commanders have shown up in big moments. None is bigger than Sunday.

During the bye week, Logan Thomas returned home to Lynchburg. Walking around town, the tight end said he was often stopped by people who told him they're driving up for Sunday's game.

"They kind of feel the weight of it too, of what it means," he said.

For the Washington Commanders, Sunday night is the biggest regular-season contest at FedEx Field since the 2012 season, when Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris defeated the Dallas Cowboys to win the division title.

Ron Rivera's three seasons in Washington have been building to this moment - a massive contest against a division foe with a playoff spot on the line.

The numbers drive home the point: If the New York Giants win, per Pro Football Focus, they have an 89% chance of making the playoffs. If the Commanders win, their odds are 91%.

The losing team? They have about a 37% chance of making it to the postseason.

"I think for us it's showing, you know, over the years we've been knocked down or looked down on, but for us it's to show that we're not that team," Thomas said. "We're a team that should be respected."

While Washington has withered in the spotlight in the past, Rivera's group has generally played its best football in the biggest moments.

In his three years here, the team has logged primetime wins against the undefeated Steelers and Eagles, and has run the table in Thursday games, including a Thanksgiving win in Dallas.

"There's just something about the attention," Rivera said. "I think we've got guys that seem to relish the opportunity."

Rivera cautioned that this game is different than the others because the Commanders are favored to win, something he said can become dangerous if Washington loses its underdog edge.

If the betting status provided complacency, it wasn't evident this week, though, as the Commanders' locker room stayed at a similar vibe to past weeks.

Receiver Terry McLaurin is among those who could shine in the primetime spotlight - he's 55 yards from reaching 1,000 on the season.

"When you know the type of team you're playing against, and everything's on the line, I just don't know how much more you could want," McLaurin said.

He commended the players for keeping their focus through a season of off-the-field distractions, most recently the news that owner Dan Snyder is contemplating a sale of the team, and a Congressional report that was released during the bye week.

"Even though we are aware of what's going on, we haven't let it permeate to how we prepare and how we show up each and every day for work," McLaurin said. "That's not necessarily easy in this day and age, but it's just a testament to the people we have in here."

Getting McLaurin going will be one of the keys to the game offensively, but it starts up front, as Washington's banged-up offensive line will try to stick together for another week.

Receiver Curtis Samuel is likely to be a big part of the game plan, and his ability to take handoffs and stretch the field horizontally helping take pressure off the running backs and pass rush.

On defense, the group will benefit from the expected return of cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste, whose return from an ankle injury will give the secondary a lift. Washington turned the corner defensively earlier this season after St.-Juste and Darrick Forrest started coming into their own.

Up front the task will be containing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who in many ways is playing for his future with the team.

Jones' contract expires after this year, and a postseason appearance might be enough to get another opportunity under center in New York, or at least draw the attention of other teams.

While Jones has always been a good running quarterback, he's particularly skilled against Washington, and ran for 71 yards in the first meeting between the teams.

While temperatures have been forecast to plunge below freezing at kickoff, there's been a concerted effort to get burgundy-and-gold fans to FedEx Field for Sunday night's contest.

Jonathan Allen and Charles Leno Jr. both gave away a number of tickets through social media this week, and the team is paying Washington's Metro service to stay open late to ferry fans home after the contest.

Rivera hopes it's an evening to remember, and brings more fans into the fold who might be curious about what's happening in Washington.

"We've worked to try to get their attention," Rivera said. "To have the fans' support out there, that would be awesome. It really would.

"We're trying to show them, and earn their respect back. ... We want to play the kind of football that will get them to come out and cheer for us."