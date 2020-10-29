The complete guide to the Washington Football Team at the bye week

It was apparent from the beginning that Dwayne Haskins wouldn't get enough practice time to be fully ready to go when the season started. Rivera indicated that he was ok with Haskins taking his lumps while he learned. Then four weeks later came the hook.

It was the wrong decision at the wrong time, because the next game was against the Los Angeles Rams, and neither quarterback had any chance of success. From a PR standpoint, it would have been far better to let Haskins take those lumps, then bench him.

As a first-year coach, Rivera enjoys more power than he ever will again in Ashburn. If Rivera felt things weren't going well during camp, Allen should have started the season, with Haskins continuing to learn.

Everything else

Ron Rivera: To accurately grade Rivera, it's important to use the criteria by which he was hired.

Rivera was brought in to change the culture in Ashburn, and in that regard, he remains very much on track.

His fierceness and determination in battling cancer has allowed us a window into what the players admire about him, but they also get to see his willingness to spend seemingly unlimited amounts of time in the meeting rooms, getting to know them.