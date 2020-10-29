The complete guide to the Washington Football Team at the bye week

With fewer urgent matters to tend to, the bye week presents the perfect time to take a deep dive into the Washington Football team seven games in.
Before the season, this reporter forecasted a 4-12 finish for Washington. At the time, the assumption was 4-12 would mean another long, meaningless slog to the finish line in December.
Now, I'm revising my pick to 5-11. Oh, and that might be enough to participate in a winner-take-all finale against the Eagles in Week 17, with the division on the line.
That's 2020 for you.
Defense
The great: Chase Young. Even if Ron Rivera had a crystal ball to see how things were going to work out at quarterback, and even if you could go back and re-pick the first round right now, having watched Justin Herbert carve up defenses for the Chargers, Young is still the right selection.
On the field, he makes an impact on virtually every snap. He's already getting double-teamed by defenses on most pass plays, and when opponents try to run to the other side of the field, he still finds a way to get in on the tackle.
Off the field, he's the type of player who represents the franchise well. He's thoughtful with answers during press conferences, and is a no-nonsense worker who has been studying game tape at an NFL level since he was in college, preparing for this moment.
The stadium atmosphere has benefited from his mom, Carla, who is truly his biggest fan. Arriving at FedEx Field two hours before a recent game, I saw one person already in line at the gates - it was her, ready to come in and cheer for her son.
Young joked the other day that she told him he needs to get more sacks.
"She doesn't know how hard it is to get a sack!" he said, adding that her constant cheering provides motivation in a difference sense, too: "I can't go out into a game and get put on my butt, because my mom's going to say something about that. It gives me some motivation when I'm tired, like, I can't look like no sucker for my mom."
The good: The rest of the defensive line. Montez Sweat has turned the corner into a difference maker, and Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have been predictably excellent in the middle. It's hard to live up to expectations when the group is picked to be among the best in football, but they're darn close.
The bad: Linebackers. Cole Holcomb's return has brought some stability to the position, but it's likely this is the first spot Ron Rivera looks to upgrade on the defense this offseason.
Having Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly in Carolina wasn't just a luxury for Rivera - it's a necessity to make sure the defense operates at its full potential.
Davis signed with Washington this offseason, but was dogged by injuries during training camp, and hasn't been able to be much of an on-field contributor.
The ugly: Safety. Landon Collins deserved the critiques he got before his injury. His explanation that he "only" missed 9 tackles in 6 games was laughable - nine is an absurdly high number, particularly for a former All-Pro. He also seemed to have a knack for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, whether it was being stiff armed by Lamar Jackson or failing to catch Daniel Jones.
And yet, Collins was also an impact player. The coaching staff was just starting to scratch the surface of using him closer to the line of scrimmage, which allows him to play instinctively and make plays. Assuming a full recovery from his Achilles tear, he'll be part of the plans in 2021.
The biggest whiff was finding a suitable player to pair with Collins. The coaching staff fell in love with Troy Apke, an unforced error they could have avoided by talking to anybody who had watched Apke over the last two years.
Deshazor Everett is fine as a backup, but he's got a little Brandon Meriweather to him - he's going to get suspended at some point for hitting too aggressively.
Offense
The great: Terry McLaurin. The talk on him when he was picked in the third round was that he could be a special teams captain.
Luckily, the coaches realized what they had and quickly removed McLaurin's special teams responsibilities, paving the way for his excellent rookie season. He's raised the bar again this year, even as the team doesn't have any other weapons around him that demand defensive attention.
The good: Antonio Gibson. The most impressive thing I've seen from Gibson this season happened against the Cowboys. Twice in the first half he was bottled up by defenders, and churned his legs to move the pile for an extra few yards.
That was impressive since it's a true running back skill - and Gibson hasn't been a true running back.
He was a wide receiver in college, and his long-term usage projects as a player who gets out in space and catches passes, especially in Scott Turner's offense.
But even as he's learning a new position, he's shown glimpses of his skillset, which should make him a productive player in Washington for years to come.
Turner appreciated Gibson's physicality last week, particularly in a "high-volume offense" that relies on keeping the chains moving gradually.
"That just makes it so much easier for us as an offense being in a second-and-5 situation," Turner said. "Those are the runs that don’t necessarily show up on the highlights, but those are the ones that enable you to get a first down and then get more of the big plays."
The neutral: Almost everything else. Logan Thomas exemplifies the 2020 Washington Football Team offense: He's not great. He's not terrible. In baseball he'd be referred to as a "replacement level" tight end.
Ditto for Geron Christian at left tackle, J.D. McKissic on third downs, Dontrelle Inman at wide receiver, etc., etc.
If Washington plans to make a Super Bowl someday, it probably won't be with this group, unless the defense gets so good it just doesn't matter.
When a route isn't run crisply or a stunt fools the offensive line, it's hard to get too mad - these guys are who they are. They're fine. And if things go well, some day they'll be depth players on very successful Football Teams.
The ugly: quarterback carousel. It's possible for multiple things to be true:
1) Right now, Kyle Allen is a better NFL quarterback than Dwayne Haskins.
2) Long-term, Kyle Allen is not good enough to be the starting quarterback in Washington.
3) For some reason, normally sensible NFL coaches arrive in Ashburn and lose their minds when it comes to handling quarterbacks. (See: Mike Shanahan staking his reputation on John Beck, Jay Gruden changing his starter almost every other week in 2014, etc.)
It was apparent from the beginning that Dwayne Haskins wouldn't get enough practice time to be fully ready to go when the season started. Rivera indicated that he was ok with Haskins taking his lumps while he learned. Then four weeks later came the hook.
It was the wrong decision at the wrong time, because the next game was against the Los Angeles Rams, and neither quarterback had any chance of success. From a PR standpoint, it would have been far better to let Haskins take those lumps, then bench him.
As a first-year coach, Rivera enjoys more power than he ever will again in Ashburn. If Rivera felt things weren't going well during camp, Allen should have started the season, with Haskins continuing to learn.
Everything else
Ron Rivera: To accurately grade Rivera, it's important to use the criteria by which he was hired.
Rivera was brought in to change the culture in Ashburn, and in that regard, he remains very much on track.
His fierceness and determination in battling cancer has allowed us a window into what the players admire about him, but they also get to see his willingness to spend seemingly unlimited amounts of time in the meeting rooms, getting to know them.
It's the small gestures, though, that add up. After the COVID outbreak on the Titans, the NFL tightened rules about allowing players to try out, leading to Washington having to send a handful of players home without getting a workout.
Rivera used his press conference time to profusely apologize and assure the players there was no ill intent, as opposed to other cities, where they would have been sent home without a second thought.
Already, Rivera is the best NFC East coaching hire in this cycle, and it's not close. Mike McCarthy was a Super Bowl or bust choice in Dallas, and the bust has already happened. In New York, Joe Judge appears to be the latest in a never-ending cycle of Bill Belichick assistants who can't make the leap to head coach (why they keep getting calls, particularly when the Andy Reid and Sean McVay trees are so fruitful, is beyond me).
Rivera has also been willing to take the bullets for Scott Turner while he gets a feel for being an offensive coordinator, giving Turner room to grow into the role.
The odds are against Rivera ever making the Super Bowl in Washington. Far more accomplished coaches have tried and fallen well short. But what Rivera does for morale, and making the organization one people are proud to associate with, should not be undersold.
Salary cap bonanza: Throughout camp and into the first weeks of the season, NFL teams continued to sign players to deals that "set the market" at their position, with Jalen Ramsey being the biggest beneficiary.
Every time one of those deals gets signed, Washington fans should cheer.
Because of the pandemic, the salary cap will shrink for the first time in football's modern era this offseason. That means teams that are handing out money like Halloween candy right now are about to be severely crunched when the next wave of free agents hit the market in the spring.
Teams with loads of cap room, like Washington, will be able to get talented production for pennies on the dollar, simply because there will be so few options available for highly-paid players.
It will be an excellent year to be a buyer, and that's exactly where Rivera and company will be.
Alex Smith: It feels wrong to take this long to get to what may very well be the greatest comeback from an injury in NFL history (I crunched the list among all sports - there are some more impressive ones).
It happened so abruptly there was very little time for the hype to build, and Smith was robbed by the pandemic of what should have been a standing ovation from a full stadium.
And yet, now that Smith's comeback is in the books, it becomes a football story. It seems plausible he'll play again before the season is over, particularly if there are meaningless games, just to show what he's capable of. He looked slow against the Rams, but the playing field was hardly fair that day.
The guarantees on Smith's contract end after this season, and even if he is fully healthy, no team will take him at $19 million next season. But is there a team that would give him an opportunity to start, and add another chapter to an already amazing story? That's easier to see.
The name: Washington Football Team president Jason Wright wrote on the "Washington Journey" website last week that he anticipates a new name being selected midway through next year, but a full unveiling might not happen until after the 2021 season.
That means another year of being the Football Team.
Dan Snyder wrote in an e-mail to the Wall Street Journal that he likes the name and could see it being a permanent fixture. It seems unlikely, though - the merchandising possibilities are limited, it seems limited in its ability to inspire the region, and it creates massive confusion on Google, which still thinks I'm interested in learning about college football's Huskies.
Whichever name is picked will immediately be panned by many, but these two years wandering in the Football Team wilderness have made me more likely to appreciate whatever it is, just because it's something.
The schedule
Coming back from the break, Washington faces a defining stretch - four weeks, four winnable games.
Up first, a rematch against the Giants. If the Football Team wants to be taken seriously as a division contender, it needs to handle its business in a rematch of a game that went down to the final play in New York. Lose this one, and nothing else matters - they're playing for draft position.
After that, a trip to Detroit to face the Lions. Similar to the Week 2 trip to Arizona, it will be an opportunity to see if Washington is legit, or just "NFC East legit."
There's no expectation of beating the Lions, but that won't be the case the following week, when the Bengals come to town. Amazingly, even losing both these games wouldn't be enough to take Washington out of the divisional picture.
That leads to Thanksgiving, where winning on the short week in Dallas is always a tough task. If Washington has any luck, the Cowboys will have completely thrown in the towel by then, and the Ben DiNucci Thanksgiving Miracle will be a story that forever goes untold.
Getting out of that stretch at 2-2 feels doable for the team as currently constructed. That means they probably need to just steal one more to create a winner-take-all game against the Eagles in Week 17.
It's no given, though - the four opponents are Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Seattle and Carolina.
Unlikely? Sure. But the fact that we're breaking down schedules and playoff probabilities down for a 2-5 team tells you this is no ordinary season.
