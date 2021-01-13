The complete guide to the Washington Football Team's quarterback situation

For teams that had been spending to the limit, that's going to create tough choices as they likely have to cut veteran players in order to get into compliance with the new number.

The Washington Football team does not have that problem. At the moment, Washington has $37.6 million in space available on the reduced cap, but that's before freeing up the nearly $20 million tied up in Alex Smith's contract.

That makes Washington a prime contender for marquee free agents, including at the quarterback position. Some of the biggest names:

Dak Prescott: It seems unlikely the Cowboys let him walk, but the franchise tag will probably be unworkable with the new cap, meaning the two sides will need to reach a long-term agreement. If they don't, he'll immediately be the biggest name on the market. Prescott landing in Washington would add more juice to one of the league's most famous rivalries.

Ryan Fitzpatrick: If Rivera feels really good about his defense, he might want to look to a veteran quarterback who can step in and lead Washington to bigger things in 2021. Philip Rivers would fit in this category too, if he decides not to retire. Given that Rivera has repeatedly expressed a desire to keep his team young, this seems unlikely to happen.