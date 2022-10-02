The Cowboys beat the Commanders, who have a $22 million Carson Wentz problem

ARLINGTON, Texas — For a second consecutive week, the Washington Commanders took on one of the division's best teams. For the second consecutive week, their passing game came up short.

The Commanders lost 25-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and just as in last week's loss to the Eagles, the defense was steady, and the running game was serviceable, but quarterback Carson Wentz couldn't get anything going.

Washington's offensive line certainly did him no favors, and it is somewhat of a fool's errand to try to untangle what is on Wentz and what is on the line - most reasonable is to suggest both were at fault on Sunday.

Whatever the root cause, it showed itself in a lack of trust from the coaching staff in key situations.

The Cowboys have one of the league's best pass rushes, and Dallas was eager to get after Wentz early and often.

After struggling to get going, Washington had the ball with a minute left in the first half and two timeouts, but coach Ron Rivera elected to run about 45 seconds off the clock before taking a deep shot instead of going for a sustained drive.

In the second half, the Cowboys defense dared Washington to throw, and the Commanders responded by running into defensive lines that had seven and eight players.

Washington was also undone by more than 100 yards of penalties - with 4 minutes left in the game, the team had more penalty yards (136) than passing yards (114).

The Commanders replaced offensive lineman Trai Turner with Saahdiq Charles early, but couldn't find a winning combination to slow down the pressure on Wentz.

Wentz was brought in this offseason and given three standout receivers in Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but aside from a late-game rally against Jacksonville, largely hasn't been able to make use of the weapons.

It's extremely unlikely the team would consider a switch to Taylor Heinicke at this juncture, especially given the amount of time they've invested in building Wentz's confidence after the quarterback was traded for the second time in two seasons.

Whether the solution is a new playbook, a new approach on the offensive line, or something else, the clock is ticking to figure it out.

At 1-3, the Commanders are now well back of the Eagles (4-0), Cowboys (3-1) and Giants (3-1) in the division.

Washington returns home Sunday to play host to Tennessee.