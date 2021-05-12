The Diamond ranks No. 25 of Double-A's 30 stadiums, per Ballparkdigest.com. Why?

The Richmond Flying Squirrels ownership and management team members are not the only ones who believe The Diamond is outmoded and the Richmond area promptly needs a firm plan for a replacement if it intends to maintain its affiliation with minor league baseball.
Ballpark Digest (Ballparkdigest.com) has been a well-respected industry source since 2003, chronicling baseball at various levels, particularly the minor leagues and their stadiums. Ballpark Digest this week set up a fan vote for those interested in ranking the 30 Double-A stadiums.
The vote is introduced by Ballpark Digest’s own 2021 ranking of Double-A stadiums. In that, The Diamond checks in at No. 25, ahead only of stadiums in Binghamton, N.Y., Midland, Texas, Chattanooga, Tenn., Bowie, Md., and San Antonio, Texas.
Kevin Reichard, founder and publisher of Ballpark Digest, on multiple occasions visited The Diamond, which opened in 1985, and played a significant role in ranking the Double-A stadiums.
“I think it’s entirely appropriate, given the condition of the ballpark, the age of the ballpark,” Reichard said of The Diamond’s position at No. 25. “The Flying Squirrels overachieve on the fan-entertainment front, so people may not be aware of how hard it is to do business such an outdated facility.
“Most people don’t see the player side of it, and that’s where the ballpark is really lacking.”
Major League Baseball assumed control of the minors during the offseason and set new facility standards for minor league ballparks. The Diamond lacks spacious clubhouses, coaches’ rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, and quarters for female staffers.
Failure to comply could lead to expulsion from affiliated baseball, and the Flying Squirrels president, Lou DiBella, last week told the Times-Dispatch, “We need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don’t think anybody wants us to go anywhere.”
Reichard said he “totally” sees things in the same way as DiBella.
“With the takeover of minor league baseball, Major League Baseball really sent out signals that players’ facilities is No. 1 on their list from now on,” said Reichard, who added that DiBella’s timeline of 2025 matches messaging from MLB regarding stadium issues and when they need to be addressed.
VCU and the Flying Squirrels are collaborating on a plan for a new stadium near The Diamond. The new ballpark would be shared by the Rams and the Flying Squirrels, and be the centerpiece of the proposed VCU Athletics Village along Hermitage Road.
Note: The Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond to fill positions in food and beverage, retail, and other areas for their home games throughout the spring and summer.
