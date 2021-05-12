The Diamond ranks No. 25 of Double-A's 30 stadiums, per Ballparkdigest.com. Why?

Major League Baseball assumed control of the minors during the offseason and set new facility standards for minor league ballparks. The Diamond lacks spacious clubhouses, coaches’ rooms, a lounge, a kitchen and dining area, modern strength-and-conditioning areas, indoor batting cages, a video room, and quarters for female staffers.

Failure to comply could lead to expulsion from affiliated baseball, and the Flying Squirrels president, Lou DiBella, last week told the Times-Dispatch, “We need to be playing in a new stadium no later than 2025. Period … I think everybody knows the stakes, and I don’t think anybody wants us to go anywhere.”

Reichard said he “totally” sees things in the same way as DiBella.

“With the takeover of minor league baseball, Major League Baseball really sent out signals that players’ facilities is No. 1 on their list from now on,” said Reichard, who added that DiBella’s timeline of 2025 matches messaging from MLB regarding stadium issues and when they need to be addressed.

VCU and the Flying Squirrels are collaborating on a plan for a new stadium near The Diamond. The new ballpark would be shared by the Rams and the Flying Squirrels, and be the centerpiece of the proposed VCU Athletics Village along Hermitage Road.

Note: The Flying Squirrels are hosting a job fair from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at The Diamond to fill positions in food and beverage, retail, and other areas for their home games throughout the spring and summer.