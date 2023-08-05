John O'Connor Follow John O'Connor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As plans for Richmond’s new ballpark continue to take shape, the name game is underway.

What will a new stadium scheduled to open for the 2026 be known as?

The trend has been for minor league ballpark names to link with major local companies. In Richmond’s case, that list of candidates includes CarMax, Altria Group, Dominion Energy, Markel Group and perhaps a couple of others. A naming rights deal typically lasts between 10 and 20 years in the minors.

CarMax is already a major advertising partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels and has sponsorship partnerships with the NBA, the WNBA, NFL teams and professional soccer teams.

An AECOM Sports Economics report regarding the proposed Diamond District and its anchor baseball stadium from December of 2021 did research in the naming rights department. Per AECOM, Visit Las Vegas paid $80 million over 20 years to name Las Vegas Ballpark (cap. 8,196), which opened in 2019 and is home of the Oakland A's Triple-A affiliate. It cost $90 million to build.

Toyota invested $46 million over an undisclosed amount of time for the naming of Toyota Field (cap. 7,000), in Madison, Alabama, and home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. That stadium opened in 2020 and cost about $50 million to build.

In the Eastern League, to which the Flying Squirrels belong, Dunkin' Donuts pays $500,000 per year for naming rights of Dunkin' Donuts Park (cap. 6,121), which opened in 2017 and is the home to the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. It cost $71 million to build.

"For purposes of this analysis, it is assumed that the proposed [Richmond] stadium could secure a similar agreement for $500,000 per year for a 10- to 20-year partnership," wrote AECOM, an infrastructure specialist.

The newest minor league ballpark built that’s comparable to what is planned in Richmond, which could shift back to Triple-A after the Flying Squirrels have played at the Double-A level as a San Francisco affiliate since their arrival for the 2010 season, is Polar Park in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Polar Park (cap. 9,508) is the home of the Worcester Red Sox (nicknamed WooSox), the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, and opened in 2021.

The naming rights belong to Worcester-based Polar Beverage Company. The lease agreement between Worcester and the team states that naming rights last 17 years, and there has been no public disclosure of what the Polar Corp., paid for those naming rights.

The Polar Beverage Company is part-owner of the team.

According to the lease agreement, “Tenant shall have the right to offer and sell from time to time during the Term the prime naming rights of the Ballpark to a sponsor of its choosing and to retain all the revenues derived therefrom, which right shall be subject to Landlord consent, not to be unreasonably withheld.”

That revenue, and other revenue streams coming from advertising in and around the ballpark, will help the Flying Squirrels meet their annual lease payment, expected to be in the millions. VCU will share the ballpark and also make a significantly less annual lease payment.

Cost to construct Polar Park: $118 million.

That stadium is part of a revitalization project in Worcester, as is the planned ballpark in Richmond. Polar Park intends to host about 125 events a year, including approximately 70 WooSox games. Polar Park also hosts concerts, other sporting events and meetings. That is the vision for the Richmond ballpark, too.

In 2022, the Worcester Red Sox ranked sixth among all minor league teams with an average home attendance of 7,290. The Flying Squirrels ranked No. 15, with an average of 6,160 at The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

It’s becoming progressively more expensive to keep a team in Richmond the longer it takes to design, build and open a replacement for The Diamond.

MLB, which began operating the minor leagues in 2021, mandated approximately $3.5 million in upgrades to The Diamond during the offseason to make the stadium compliant for this season. Another round of upgrades to The Diamond may be necessary in order to reach compliance for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Also, construction expenses increase daily.

There are still questions about financing Richmond’s proposed ballpark, projected as the centerpiece for the $2.4 billion Diamond District on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. The city on April 24 provided a tentative timeline in the agreement with the developer, RVA Diamond Partners. The timeline starts early in 2024 with the new ballpark being substantially completed by December of 2025, per the plan.

The design development phase is projected to run between August and December of this year. Breaking ground for ballpark construction, which would follow preparation of the site on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, is scheduled for April of 2024.

According to an earlier report provided by the city, razing The Diamond will cost at least $2.75 million.

After the Flying Squirrels arrived in Richmond on Sept. 23, 2009, they explored the possibility of securing naming rights for The Diamond. But they were under the impression, based on discussions with the city during the relocation process of the Double-A franchise from Norwich, Connecticut, that there would be a new ballpark in Richmond within three to five years of their arrival.

So the team didn't pursue a long-term, naming-rights deal.

