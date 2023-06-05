At 11:30 on Sunday morning, some Erie SeaWolves stretched on the floor of the visitor’s clubhouse at The Diamond. Some watched a TV mounted to the wall.

Two were engaged in a game of chess at a table, with a couple of others observing. A few players ate in a kitchen area.

And in the office of Erie manager Gabe Alvarez was nobody other than Gabe Alvarez.

None of this would have been possible in any previous year at The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

During the last offseason, the city financed $3.5 million in upgrades at the stadium on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, with a large portion of that going to an expanded clubhouse for the visiting team, and the new indoor batting cage for the visitors.

As the SeaWolves prepared for Sunday’s 1:35 game, second-year Erie manager Gabe Alvarez was asked about the improvements and responded: “They absolutely did it right. I commend (the city). We really appreciate it a lot. They did a great job with it.

“It’s a beautiful clubhouse with a lot of room.”

In past years, Alvarez would have been sharing his office/dressing area with two or three coaches, as well as roving instructors from the Detroit Tigers organization. There were four or five lockers crammed into a relatively small area.

Now, there is a separate office/dressing room for coaches and roving instructors. Alvarez has his own spot. Erie already this season at The Diamond played 12 games, double any other Flying Squirrels’ opponent. There is no team leader better than Alvarez to address the expanded visitors’ clubhouse and the new hitting cage for visitors.

Alvarez, who played in the major leagues with Detroit, also was a visiting player at The Diamond as an infielder/outfielder for the Toledo Mud Hens during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“Rough conditions,” Alvarez said of the visitor’s dressing quarters before this year. “It was a crowded clubhouse, not a lot of spacing. It was easy for stuff to feel dirty because you didn’t have any open space to put anything. Laundry and food, they were all mixed in together.”

Major League Baseball, which has operated the minor leagues since the 2021 season, mandated that improvements at The Diamond and other minor league ballparks around the country be completed before this season. All were about enhancing facilities for player development. The Diamond’s visiting clubhouse was in most need of attention.

The size of the visitors’ clubhouse was approximately tripled, according to Aaron Formby, who’s in his 19th year as The Diamond's visiting clubhouse manager. Formby was the home clubhouse manager for the Triple-A Richmond Braves before the Flying Squirrels came to town for the 2010 season.

Formby said Sunday that visiting players familiar with The Diamond’s old setup “are so thankful for the expanded space.” Alvarez called Formby “the best in the (Eastern League), even with the old clubhouse,” and said that also makes playing at The Diamond an enjoyable experience.

Before expansion, most visiting players ate while sitting in front of their lockers. Now, there’s a kitchen and dining area. When the visitor’s clubhouse became congested, which was most of the time, visiting players who had dressed would typically head to the dugout via a tunnel walkway just to be able to spread out.

The new indoor hitting cage allows both teams to simultaneously take batting practice when there is inclement weather, or before the start of formal practice on the field.

“That’s huge,” said Alvarez. “It’s not something you would think is a problem. In Erie, we share a cage with the visiting team and there are some scheduling conflicts some of the time and you do kind of get creative to get both teams an equal amount of time.”

The city’s $3.5 million also went to fortification of The Diamond’s concrete supports, plumbing improvements, and new dressing rooms for umpires, coaches and other staffers who are women.

Richmond is planning a new ballpark adjacent to The Diamond and that stadium is projected to open for the 2026 season. It’s possible some of the components added to The Diamond will be transferred.

Though the city paid for the latest changes at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels have contributed to several other projects, or entirely financed them. From 2010 to 2017, the Double-A franchise spent about $3.3 million on improvements to The Diamond, according to the Flying Squirrels.

