The Dodgers bested the Rays in a David vs. Goliath matchup. Goliath used David's tricks to do it.

With a $150 million discrepancy in payrolls, this year’s World Series was a true David vs. Goliath matchup.
But this time, Goliath had his own slingshot.
The Dodgers (about $222 million in unadjusted payroll this season) put down the pesky Rays (about $72 million) in six games, boasting as impressive a roster as you can find in a recent champion. Clayton Kershaw has little competition for the title of this generation’s greatest pitcher; Mookie Betts’ do-it-all athleticism is only bested by Mike Trout; Kenley Jansen has a Mariano Rivera-esque cutter at twice the size. All of them are paid accordingly; all enough to make a front-office executive in Tampa queasy.
These teams with astronomical budgets are still beatable, or at least they aren’t built to last. See the Boston Red Sox, who had one of the best teams of the 2010s and are now seeing their best outfielder since Ted Williams thrive in Los Angeles while they are left in the dredges of the American League East with the Orioles. The Bryce Harper-led Phillies (yikes) and Trout-led Angels (super yikes) are further proof.
This Dodgers team is different. They can thank the Rays.
In 2012, an ownership group led by Magic Johnson bought the Dodgers, who hadn’t translated their massive market size into meaningful success in decades (their last trip to the World Series was 1988, a victory). In 2014, Andrew Friedman was brought in as president. He was the architect of the low-spending Rays that put all its chips into tactics, player development and shrewd roster management and made it to the World Series in 2008 (a 4-1 loss, but impressive, considering).
While Johnson and Co. immediately delivered a Hollywood-worthy payroll, Friedman introduced Moneyball-like principles. Even with Betts and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, the lineup looks like something you’d be more likely to find in places like Tampa or Oakland.
The signing of Justin Turner signaled a new approach in action. As an Oriole and Met, Turner was as uninspiring as they come, just barely reaching league average production in part-time duty. The Dodgers brought in Turner as a 29-year-old, and he immediately showcased a new swing and has since inked his name atop Los Angeles’ postseason record books. (Trust me as one of the many Richmond-area Atlanta Braves fans, this fully-bearded version of Turner was much scarier in the spirit-crushing NLCS than the close-cropped utility man in New York.)
Next look at Chris Taylor, the pride of Virginia Beach and a former UVA standout acquired from the Mariners in 2016. Taylor’s past was similarly pedestrian, as lowly Seattle shipped him out for next to nothing. In 2017, his first full year with the club, he turned into a multi-positional weapon who was named the NLCS co-MVP after notching a 1.248 OPS against the Cubs. (We’ll forgive him for his Game 4 flub.)
Finally, there’s Max Muncy, who came from the Moneyball progenitor in Oakland. Through 96 games of his major league career with the Athletics, Muncy probably had a better chance of playing at The Diamond long-term than Dodger Stadium. Two years after he landed in L.A. on a minor league contract, he hit 35 homers, garnered MVP votes and became one of the most feared batters in baseball. (You can add “frustrating” to that as well - he takes so many pitches that I can barely comprehend it from my couch. Imagine being the pitcher.)
That’s one-third of the best lineup in baseball, all acquired for pennies, all suddenly finding tweaks that transformed them from Triple-A fodder to major league stars. Turner and Taylor credited swing changes and pronounced leg kicks for their breakouts - Taylor joked that every question he’d received through his 2017 NLCS performance referenced what he did with his swing. In 2018, Muncy referenced a confidence boost with the Dodgers that allowed him to take advantage of what he was best at.
"From Day 1 [in Triple-A in 2017], it's, 'All right, let's start implementing the changes I'd made,'" Muncy told MLB.com at the time. "At first, it started off as just excitement to be playing, then after getting a couple hits here and there, starting to get back on my feet, realizing this works a little better than what I used to be doing, then confidence-wise, it just started building from there. It was almost like a snowball effect.”
The snowball effect of strong scouting and player development along with excellent drafting - I would never forget to mention Bellinger, Corey Seager and Walker Buehler, I promise - resulted in a handful of years where they were probably deserving of a championship and came up just short - truly, it happens to the best of them.
This World Series title felt like less of a triumph and more of a matter of time. The roster-building chops of the Rays combined with the spending power of the Yankees created a well-oiled baseball machine, even if there were some roadblocks (and some curses to break) along the way.
The Dodgers are set up well for the future, with most of their core under contract and with enough money to pay the ones running close to free agency. The Rays should have more chances in the future as well, with breakout star Randy Arozarena in place and No. 1 prospect Wander Franco’s arrival imminent. Tampa Bay’s performance against the most loaded team in baseball - and pulling off one of the most absurd, entertaining walk-offs in World Series history - proved its prowess and worthiness, despite retaining the status of David.
This same matchup in the future could go the Rays’ way.
They’ll just need a bigger slingshot.
