The Dodgers bested the Rays in a David vs. Goliath matchup. Goliath used David's tricks to do it.

While Johnson and Co. immediately delivered a Hollywood-worthy payroll, Friedman introduced Moneyball-like principles. Even with Betts and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, the lineup looks like something you’d be more likely to find in places like Tampa or Oakland.

The signing of Justin Turner signaled a new approach in action. As an Oriole and Met, Turner was as uninspiring as they come, just barely reaching league average production in part-time duty. The Dodgers brought in Turner as a 29-year-old, and he immediately showcased a new swing and has since inked his name atop Los Angeles’ postseason record books. (Trust me as one of the many Richmond-area Atlanta Braves fans, this fully-bearded version of Turner was much scarier in the spirit-crushing NLCS than the close-cropped utility man in New York.)

Next look at Chris Taylor, the pride of Virginia Beach and a former UVA standout acquired from the Mariners in 2016. Taylor’s past was similarly pedestrian, as lowly Seattle shipped him out for next to nothing. In 2017, his first full year with the club, he turned into a multi-positional weapon who was named the NLCS co-MVP after notching a 1.248 OPS against the Cubs. (We’ll forgive him for his Game 4 flub.)