The final countdown to Washington's new football name begins, and Joe Theismann endorses 'Commanders'

The Washington Football Team will formally unveil its new name on Wednesday morning, during the Today Show on NBC.
Speculation in recent weeks has centered around the name Commanders, and on Monday, Washington legend Joe Theismann all but took the name across the finish line during an appearance on CBS Sports Radio.
"I think the Commanders is a name that is going to be hopefully one that people talk about going forward," he said.
A handful of current and former players have already seen the new name and unifroms as part of promotional videos they filmed for the event.
The team will have a ceremony at the stadium Wednesday morning that is only open to media, then will invite fans to the stadium on Friday night for a tailgate party with former players.
Merchandise will be available at the team store at FedEx Field and online immediately following the announcement.
Washington owners and co-CEOs Dan and Tanya Snyder will be present for the announcement, as will team president Jason Wright, who has helped lead the initiative after the team opted to move away from the "Redskins" moniker two years ago.
Dan Snyder rarely speaks in public, his last statements were on the hiring of coach Ron Rivera. But he is expected to make remarks at the name-change event.
During Theismann's appearance on CBS Sports Radio on Monday, he elaborated on what makes Commanders special, and confirmed he'll be at Wednesday's announcement.
"A Commander, basically, is Washington D.C.," he said. "A lot of commanders in Washington D.C., in the Pentagon and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me, that's really the way I'm looking at it, as positions of leadership."
The team has previously said the new name would have an element of paying tribute to the military.
Last Wednesday, the internet domain name Commanders.com was reassigned to a new registrant.
That registrant is MarkMonitor, a group that works to protect the internet identity of a number of large companies.
MarkMonitor has done extensive work with the NFL before, and helps control the online identity of several of the league's teams (though the current Washington Football Team site is not registered to them).
The owner of the site confirmed to The Times-Dispatch that he sold Commanders.com, though he said he did it through an online brokerage and had no contact with the Washington Football Team.
Earlier in the process, the team might have tipped its own hand even further.
During a January video promoting the name-change announcement, Wright was talking about potential options with coach Ron Rivera, but the papers in front of him were blurred out.
However, the team re-aired the video during an episode of its cable television program, "Washington Football Today," on NBC Sports Washington.
During that video, the paperwork was not blurred out, and a potential "Commanders" logo and seal can be clearly seen.
The team has said it won't be Redwolves, due to potential copyright issues, and longtime D.C. radio personality Kevin Sheehan has reported that it won't be "Football Team."
