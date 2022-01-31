The final countdown to Washington's new football name begins, and Joe Theismann endorses 'Commanders'

Dan Snyder rarely speaks in public, his last statements were on the hiring of coach Ron Rivera. But he is expected to make remarks at the name-change event.

During Theismann's appearance on CBS Sports Radio on Monday, he elaborated on what makes Commanders special, and confirmed he'll be at Wednesday's announcement.

"A Commander, basically, is Washington D.C.," he said. "A lot of commanders in Washington D.C., in the Pentagon and a lot of different branches of the service. So to me, that's really the way I'm looking at it, as positions of leadership."

The team has previously said the new name would have an element of paying tribute to the military.

Last Wednesday, the internet domain name Commanders.com was reassigned to a new registrant.

That registrant is MarkMonitor, a group that works to protect the internet identity of a number of large companies.

MarkMonitor has done extensive work with the NFL before, and helps control the online identity of several of the league's teams (though the current Washington Football Team site is not registered to them).