The Flying Squirrels' 2021 fan experience at The Diamond involves adjustments

Some pandemic-related changes associated with the 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels may not be noticed by fans who attend games at The Diamond this season. Some will.
The Squirrels, who did not play last year because of the coronavirus, open their 2021 season at home, on May 4, about a month later than usual. The season typically ends during the first week of September. This year, it extends to Sept. 19.
The Squirrels remain the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.
Five noticeable changes:
1. Not all seats are available, but we're moving in that direction. At The Diamond, a 9,650-seat facility, Virginia’s current 30% occupancy guideline translates to a maximum of 2,895 fans. They will be spread out, and off-limits seats will be zip-tied.
The state's restrictions will relax to 50% capacity on May 15, permitting the Squirrels to seat as many as 4,780 socially distanced fans.
The 30% guideline will carry through the Squirrels' first homestand (May 4-9), with the 50% policy applied to the second homestand (May 18-23) and beyond, with the possibility of more fans admitted as the season progresses.
In 2019, the Squirrels averaged a league-leading 6,255 fans at home games.
2. Between-half-innings entertainment usually held on the field will not be front and center, at least to start the season. The only folks allowed on the field will be players, coaches, umpires and groundskeepers.
The Diamond's videoboard will show contests, other forms of tomfoolery involving fans, and additional amusement. Some of that will take place on The Diamond’s concourse.
3. Mask up, even if you're not a catcher. Unless actively eating or drinking, all fans are required to wear face-coverings.
4. Do not make plans to attend a Monday game. There are none. The 2021 schedule adjustments and travel considerations led to zero Monday games all season.
5. Prepare to get to know the Squirrels’ opponents better, except for two. A team will visit Richmond for six consecutive days. Then, the Squirrels will hit the road for six straight games against one opponent.
Portland (Red Sox) and New Hampshire (Blue Jays) won’t play at The Diamond this season, for travel/safety reasons.
Five other changes:
1. The Squirrels now belong to the Double-A Northeast, the new name of what was the Eastern League. That development is related to Major League Baseball assuming operational control of all minor leagues during the offseason.
2. With one exception, teams in the Double-A Northeast are the same as the Eastern League membership in 2019. The Trenton Thunder were replaced by the Somerset (N.J.) Patriots. That franchise remains affiliated with the New York Yankees.
3. There will be no Double-A Northeast playoffs, all-star game, or all-star break this season.
4. Infielders will remain in the infield. All four infielders must be stationed within the outer boundary of the dirt when the pitch is delivered. No more moving an infielder to a position in a shallow outfield area. Infielders can still shift to the other side of the diamond, but they must be positioned within the infield.
This, applicable only in Double-A, is one of several MLB experimental initiatives that will be employed throughout the minors to increase offense. At the Triple-A level, the bases will be slightly larger.
5. The Squirrels arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season and have worked under multiple-year, player-development agreements negotiated between the franchise and the San Francisco Giants. Those days are gone.
MLB now controls all affiliations in the minors, meaning Richmond could partner with a new big league organization following this year.
