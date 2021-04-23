The Flying Squirrels' 2021 fan experience at The Diamond involves adjustments

2. Between-half-innings entertainment usually held on the field will not be front and center, at least to start the season. The only folks allowed on the field will be players, coaches, umpires and groundskeepers.

The Diamond's videoboard will show contests, other forms of tomfoolery involving fans, and additional amusement. Some of that will take place on The Diamond’s concourse.

3. Mask up, even if you're not a catcher. Unless actively eating or drinking, all fans are required to wear face-coverings.

4. Do not make plans to attend a Monday game. There are none. The 2021 schedule adjustments and travel considerations led to zero Monday games all season.

5. Prepare to get to know the Squirrels’ opponents better, except for two. A team will visit Richmond for six consecutive days. Then, the Squirrels will hit the road for six straight games against one opponent.

Portland (Red Sox) and New Hampshire (Blue Jays) won’t play at The Diamond this season, for travel/safety reasons.

Five other changes: