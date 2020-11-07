The Giants are the latest team to come to Washington mid-meltdown

Two star players took a turn on the scout team this week, the group of reserves who emulate that week's opponent. The reasons couldn't have been more different.
In Washington, Chase Young occasionally joins the unit as part of his normal, borderline-insane practice habits. He enjoys getting the extra work in, and tormenting the offense is just a bonus.
Meanwhile in New York, receiver Golden Tate was banished to the scout team after throwing a fit about his usage on national television.
Giants coach Joe Judge said his policy is to handle such matters internally.
"I am not going to put my players on blast publicly," Judge said. "I will criticize them very openly and bluntly in squad meetings and hold everyone accountable."
He added: "My job is to distribute the ball to our playmakers and let them make plays. He’s a great player and we’ll keep trying to get him the ball."
Tate's punishment was a week of simulating Washington receiver Terry McLaurin in practice, complete with a slip-over No. 17 jersey he wore during the workouts.
It marks the second game in a row an NFC East team has arrived in Washington melting down after a Monday night loss.
A disjointed and disinterested Cowboys squad was blown out two weeks ago, and now after the bye, the Football Team prepares to welcome the Giants fresh off a Monday night loss.
For Washington, it's more than a chance to avenge a 20-19 October loss in the Meadowlands. It's an opportunity to back up the team's talk about being a division contender, and sneak within a half-game of the Eagles.
The vibe coming out of Ashburn has been relentlessly positive all week, with players adamant their best football is still ahead of them.
For Young, that includes impressing his toughest critic - his mom. Asked how she graded his first half of the season, Young said he was given a C+.
"She said I didn't lead the league in sacks," Young said. "I'll take that on the chin and keep it moving. Gotta respect what she says."
Young's defensive line teammate Daron Payne was more charitable. He didn't offer a letter grade, but was complimentary of Young's work habits.
"He's always ready to do stuff to make the team better," Payne said. "Right now he's taking reps for the look team for the offense. He's a good dude."
Young said he's been a part of scout-team drills since high school.
"I would play middle linebacker and mess up their whole offense," he said with a big smile.
While Washington's defense had a strong statistical game in the loss to the Giants, Young is optimistic that Sunday will be even better.
The Football Team is allowing fans for the first time this season. Only 3,000 tickets were distributed, but that may have its own advantages - fewer than 100 ended up on resale sites like StubHub, meaning it may be a true home-field advantage for the first time in a long time at FedEx Field.
“I think it’s going to be cool," coach Ron Rivera said. "I know our players will be excited about it. It’s really kind of cool to slowly integrate our fans back into the game, because we truly do miss them."
