The Giants are the latest team to come to Washington mid-meltdown

For Washington, it's more than a chance to avenge a 20-19 October loss in the Meadowlands. It's an opportunity to back up the team's talk about being a division contender, and sneak within a half-game of the Eagles.

The vibe coming out of Ashburn has been relentlessly positive all week, with players adamant their best football is still ahead of them.

For Young, that includes impressing his toughest critic - his mom. Asked how she graded his first half of the season, Young said he was given a C+.

"She said I didn't lead the league in sacks," Young said. "I'll take that on the chin and keep it moving. Gotta respect what she says."

Young's defensive line teammate Daron Payne was more charitable. He didn't offer a letter grade, but was complimentary of Young's work habits.

"He's always ready to do stuff to make the team better," Payne said. "Right now he's taking reps for the look team for the offense. He's a good dude."

Young said he's been a part of scout-team drills since high school.

"I would play middle linebacker and mess up their whole offense," he said with a big smile.