H. Roe Bartle grew up in Richmond in the early 1900s, a quiet kid who didn’t speak up much.

But when he attended high school at Fork Union Military Academy, where his father taught, he joined the debate team and discovered a passion for public speaking.

From there he became one of the nation’s most prolific speakers, one of the Boy Scouts’ most influential leaders, and a two-term mayor of Kansas City, where he lobbied Lamar Hunt to move his professional football team, the Dallas Texans, to the heartland.

The team needed a new name, and at the end of a voting contest among fans, the decision was made to name the team the Kansas City Chiefs, after Bartle’s nickname, “Chief.” (The story cannot be told further without noting that Bartle weighed about 350 pounds, and started each day with a stack of waffles “swimming in butter and syrup,” according to a biography.)

While the team wasn’t named after a Native American, the symbolism and imagery of Native American tribes was used from the beginning.

Bartle became interested in the customs of Native American tribes while working in Wyoming, and upon becoming a Boy Scouts leader in Kansas City founded his own “tribe,” dubbed Mic-O-Say, which remains to this day.

According to a 1976 article in “Scouting” magazine, he was one of the first troop leaders to admit Catholic and African-American members, drawing the ire of a local Ku Klux Klan chapter, but refused to back down from his inclusive stance. (The article makes reference to Bartle’s size: “Presumably few Klansmen had set eyes on him, or they would not have undertaken to admonish him.”)

Growing up in Richmond, Bartle was the only child of a Presbyterian minister, who expected his son to follow him into the clergy.

Bartle had other ideas, though. In the “Scouting” article, he recounts that he hated the meals at the parsonage where the family lived, and told his father, Samuel, that he planned to become rich.

“You were put on earth to do good,” his father replied.

“I will, but I can do more good if I’m rich,” was Bartle’s response.

He delivered on the promise, becoming a self-made man by rising to a status as one of the nation’s most sought motivational speakers during the height of the Great Depression.

At his peak, he spoke to hundreds of groups, banquets and fundraising events each year, making several hundred dollars for each speech (the average household income at the time was about $3,000).

True to his other promise to his father, he gave most of his money back to the community, primarily through the Boy Scouts.

During his second term as Kansas City’s mayor, he promised Hunt, who owned the Dallas Texans, that the Kansas City community would support a football team.

That team participated in the first and fourth Super Bowls just a few years later, though the good times wouldn’t last — after that Super Bowl, the Chiefs had the longest drought of any NFL team that participated in the game, 50 years.

Sunday, though, is another reminder that good times have arrived again for the team, which will face the Philadelphia Eagles.