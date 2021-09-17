The legend of Taylor Heinicke grows in dramatic Washington win: 'He reminded me of Russell Wilson'

LANDOVER, Md. - Taylor Heinicke walked into the Washington Football Team huddle with two minutes remaining, needing a score to win, and running back J.D. McKissic recognized the look on his face.

"He reminded me of Russell Wilson, said McKissic, who spent three years with Wilson in Seattle. "He was calm, and he wanted to make a play. He wanted to do anything it took - the only thing on his mind was winning."

Coach Ron Rivera commented on the look too.

"He had a good look in his eye, he really did," the coach noted, adding later, "He has a little swagger to him, and his teammates feed off of him. When you watch the way those guys do feed off of him, it is pretty impressive.

"If he can make some things happen and guys rally behind him, we can get some momentum and we will see what happens."

Heinicke made things happen on Thursday, throwing for 336 yards and 2 touchdowns and one interception in a dramatic 30-29 victory over the New York Giants.

He kick-started the comeback with a two-play touchdown drive that featured strikes to McKissic and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.