The Nats investigated Richmond once before; Triple-A would be blast from past

The Washington Nationals are exploring the possibility of moving one of their minor league affiliates to Richmond. In a way, this is a 10-year-old story.

The Nationals, currently seeking a new home for their Triple-A team that’s been based in Fresno, Calif., investigated Richmond as a potential Double-A affiliate in 2010. Stan Kasten, the Nationals president at the time, visited The Diamond in July of 2010 to check out the facility as Washington weighed relocating from Double-A Harrisburg.

Kasten had many concerns about the condition of The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

Ultimately, the Nationals recommitted to Harrisburg and Metro Bank Ballpark, which was undergoing a $45 million renovation. That was a major factor in the Nats’ decision to stay in Harrisburg, the organization’s Eastern League outpost since 1991, when the Montreal Expos were the parent club. That team became the Washington Nationals in 2005.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, whose first season was 2010, remained affiliated with the San Francisco Giants, a partnership that continued through 2020, though the minor league season was canceled by the pandemic. The Double-A franchise shifted from Connecticut to Richmond in September of 2009, and has been linked with the Giants since 2003.