The NFC East might be the worst division in NFL history. Who will win it?

ASHBURN - They've been outscored by a combined 184 points this season. Six NFL teams have already matched the entire division's win total. And they're on track to have the first 6-win playoff team in modern league history.
Welcome to the 2020 NFC East, better known right now by its nickname, the NFC Least.
This weekend marks an excellent opportunity for the division to pick up two wins - that's because the teams are playing each other. It's no certainty, though. After all, the Eagles played for a tie earlier this season, rather than risk a loss to lowly Cincinnati.
And yet, as bad as the four teams are, they can console themselves with this: One win this weekend and they could be in the driver's seat for a home playoff game.
"I know it (stinks) that we've lost a bunch in a row," Washington quarterback Kyle Allen said. "Nobody wants to be a part of that. But, when you step back and look at it, we're one game out of first place."
Things have been bleak before. In 2001, Washington and Dallas were both 0-4 when they met on Monday Night Football, a game christened the "Gutter Bowl."
Washington took a seemingly insurmountable lead by scoring the game's only touchdown, but fumbled while running out the clock in the fourth quarter, and Cowboys kicker Tim Seder, who had nearly injured himself while bumping into a horse before the game, booted the winner to seal a 9-7 victory.
We'll see if the Eagles and Giants can deliver similar drama on national television on Thursday night.
Even if they can't, the rules are very clear: Somebody has to win the division.
With that in mind, let's meet the contenders:
Dallas Cowboys (2-4): The Cowboys sit alone atop the division standings, thanks in part to Atlanta forgetting the rules to onside kicks earlier this season.
They are the first team since at least 1970 to be leading their division with a losing record after six weeks.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season, and backup Andy Dalton struggled against Arizona on Monday night.
Philadelphia Eagles (1-4-1): The Eagles have lost 9 of their 11 offensive starters to injuries, and their results reflect that.
It's also been a rough year for quarterback Carson Wentz, who is finally healthy but is struggling to find open receivers.
Philly's tie opens the possibility of them being the first 6.5-win team to make the postseason in the modern era.
Two teams have made the playoffs with seven wins, the 2010 Seahawks and 2014 Panthers, who were coached by Ron Rivera.
Both those teams won their first playoff game.
New York Giants (1-5): After getting coach Joe Judge his first NFL victory on Sunday, in a 20-19 nail biter over Washington, the Giants lept into third place in the division, and have a shot at second pending the result of Thursday's game.
While it's mathematically unlikely, it is still possible for the NFC East winner to be 4-12.
That would involve losing every single game to another division the rest of the season. It feels unlikely, but hey, it's the NFC East.
In Las Vegas, the over/under line has been set at 6.5 for the number of wins the division winner will have.
Washington Football Team (1-5): Washington receiver Dontrelle Inman said the only thing to do is consider the woeful division an opportunity.
"That's all it is," the former UVA standout said. "Once you see an opportunity, you can let those opportunities pass you by."
Washington has cycled through all three quarterbacks already this season, and Allen will get his third start on Sunday.
It's a game that is often played with a national spotlight, but Allen, who grew up in California, joked that he didn't get to see the teams play often.
"I'm a West Coast kid," he said. "We were getting the Cardinals-Rams game or something like that usually."
He said he's aware that bad seasons have been redeemed by strong rivalry performances.
"I know we’ve been in a tough position and we’ve lost some in a row, but it’s all in front of us," he said. "I think we’re hopeful this week, we’re working hard this week and it’s going to be a really good matchup.”
