The NFC East might be the worst division in NFL history. Who will win?

ASHBURN — Its teams have been outscored by a combined 184 points this season. Six NFL teams already have matched the entire division’s win total. And it’s on track to have the first six-win playoff team in modern league history.

Welcome to the 2020 NFC East, better known now by its nickname, the NFC Least.

This weekend marks an excellent opportunity for the division to pick up two wins — that’s because the teams are playing each other. It’s no certainty, though. After all, the Eagles played for a tie earlier this season, rather than risk a loss to lowly Cincinnati.

And yet, as bad as the four teams are, they can console themselves with this: One win this weekend and they could be in the driver’s seat for a home playoff game.

“I know it [stinks] that we’ve lost a bunch in a row,” Washington quarterback Kyle Allen said. “Nobody wants to be a part of that. But, when you step back and look at it, we’re one game out of first place.”

Things have been bleak before. In 2001, Washington and Dallas were both 0-4 when they met on Monday Night Football, a game christened the “Gutter Bowl.”