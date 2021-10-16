The NFL's two worst defenses meet on Sunday as Washington faces Kansas City

Sunday might be the only game Washington plays all season where it lines up against a worse defense.
The Football Team is No. 31 in the league in points allowed, but the Kansas City Chiefs are No. 32, and both offenses are licking their chops at the opportunity to get right at FedEx Field.
For the Chiefs (2-3), a losing record is a disappointment given the team’s Super Bowl ambitions behind Patrick Mahomes.
Coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes might be pressing and wants him to take what the game gives him.
“Pat’s wired like a linebacker. That’s his thinking, he wants to get after you every snap, so he tries to maximize each play,” Reid said. “Sometimes you can try so hard that you do something that you normally wouldn’t do. He realizes that scoring touchdowns is an important thing right now, and he’s going to try to do the best he can to do that.”
On the other side, trend lines indicate a big day coming for Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.
The quarterback has dominated lesser competition, but struggled against the league’s elite defenses. Nobody is mistaking Kansas City for the latter.
“One thing I learned from him — and this was even before this season — is he always just responds,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “He had a tough one against Buffalo and he said that, then he responded. I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to continue to respond and get better.”
Vegas oddsmakers are betting both offenses will keep their foot on the gas, with an over/under of 54.5 points, the highest total in this week’s NFL action.
If there are any positives for Washington’s defense, they’re on the line, where the group turned in a much stronger showing last week than it had in the first four weeks, including Chase Young’s first sack of the season.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen noted it’s still early, and there’s time for the unit to find its way.
“I think it’s easy for guys to start to panic and worry and jump ship, but I think it’s really important that we refocus and realize that we’re not where we want to be at, but we’re doing some good things and we’ve got to focus on what we’ve got to do better,” he said.
“You look at the film, it’s a lot of busted plays. Yes, guys get beat here and there, but it’s a lot of busted plays, miscommunication and missed assignments — and that’s all correctable.”
One wild card will be the familiarity between the two coaches. Reid hired Rivera to one of his first coaching jobs, and the two have stayed in touch ever since.
Rivera said he’ll occasionally call Reid to pick his brain, but hasn’t yet this season, knowing this matchup was looming. Reid took the opportunity earlier this week to salute his friend’s work in Washington and in his battle with cancer.
“He’s tougher than nails,” Reid said. “You knew that as a player, and I was able to see it through his coaching, working with him firsthand there. Then the world got to see it, and what a great example he is for so many.
“For having gone through that, persevering through it, the toughness that it takes, staying positive mentally to work through it and then doing his job the way he did.”
