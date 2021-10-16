The NFL's two worst defenses meet on Sunday as Washington faces Kansas City

Sunday might be the only game Washington plays all season where it lines up against a worse defense.

The Football Team is No. 31 in the league in points allowed, but the Kansas City Chiefs are No. 32, and both offenses are licking their chops at the opportunity to get right at FedEx Field.

For the Chiefs (2-3), a losing record is a disappointment given the team’s Super Bowl ambitions behind Patrick Mahomes.

Coach Andy Reid said that Mahomes might be pressing and wants him to take what the game gives him.

“Pat’s wired like a linebacker. That’s his thinking, he wants to get after you every snap, so he tries to maximize each play,” Reid said. “Sometimes you can try so hard that you do something that you normally wouldn’t do. He realizes that scoring touchdowns is an important thing right now, and he’s going to try to do the best he can to do that.”

On the other side, trend lines indicate a big day coming for Washington’s Taylor Heinicke.

The quarterback has dominated lesser competition, but struggled against the league’s elite defenses. Nobody is mistaking Kansas City for the latter.