The parallels between RGIII and Dwayne Haskins Jr. are eerie

It's easy to forget that a big part of the reason Jay Gruden was hired was because of his reputation working with quarterbacks. He was supposed to fix Griffin and make him the centerpiece of the Redskins offense.

Instead, in an infamous 2014 press conference, Gruden ripped Griffin's performance as being "not even close to good enough."

Rivera never promised to make Haskins great, but did promise him an open mind and the opportunity to win the starting job in Washington, as well as praising Haskins throughout training camp for his offseason work.

Those good feelings lasted three weeks. After a loss in Cleveland, Rivera noted that there would be a "cutoff point" for Haskins. It turns out that was one week later.

Similarity 5: Confusion over missed time

After being knocked out of a preseason game, Griffin was diagnosed with a concussion, though he did not admit to having one. Later that week he was cleared by doctors to play, then un-cleared 24 hours later.