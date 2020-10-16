The parallels between Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins Jr. are eerie

After 21 years of dysfunction under owner Dan Snyder, it appears the Washington Football Team is now resorting to reruns.

The saga of Dwayne Haskins, the Washington quarterback who was benched last week in favor of Kyle Allen, shares more than a passing resemblance with that of Robert Griffin III, who is currently in Baltimore after his own tumultuous tenure in D.C.

One key difference: Griffin had a magical season of success, arguably the franchise’s best year under Snyder’s ownership. The Haskins high point, at the moment, is a victory over the Eagles in Week 1.

As for the rest ...

Similarity 1: Coveted by the owner: After finalizing the trade with the Los Angeles Rams that brought Griffin to Washington, Snyder and then-team president Bruce Allen reportedly flew to the Bahamas to celebrate.

Snyder and Griffin hit it off right away, with Snyder joining the Griffin family for Thanksgiving dinner after a big 2012 victory in Dallas.

Haskins was also sought after by Snyder. According to an ESPN report, Snyder intervened on draft night in 2019 to ensure the team selected Haskins, who went to high school with Snyder’s son.