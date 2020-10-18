The problem isn't that Washington is bad. It's that they still think they're good.

The defense has also struggled to create takeaways, having logged three in a season-opening win and just five in the five games since.

On the flip side, Washington's offense has turned the ball over 10 times and has struggled to create its own big plays.

A frustrated Allen said after the game that while ultimately the game would only be remembered as a loss, he did feel the team is continuing to build unity.

"If you want to look for something other than a win or a loss, it's that we kept fighting," he said. "We're working through a lot of things, but I'm proud of the way we fought and I think that's a mentality we're starting to build around here, and I think it's starting to become part of who we are.

"We've had a tough year so far, but that's the only thing that's going to keep us together is we keep fighting."

Unlike earlier weeks, Rivera gave them the opportunities to fight. Before halftime, punter Tress Way pinned the Giants on their own 1-yard line, but there was a running into the kicker penalty called.

Rivera opted to bring his offense back for a fourth-and-5 from the NY 41-yard line, instead of sending the defense onto the field.

It paid off with a touchdown.