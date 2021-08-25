The Ravens go for history on Saturday in Washington - a 20-game preseason win streak

"Somebody just said that in the meeting room," he said. "I think it was 'Tez (Montez Sweat).

"All I know is we're going to go out there and play hard with the opportunities we'll get, and we'll see what happens."

Washington coach Ron Rivera was less diplomatic.

"That's interesting," he said, referring to a speech he often gives the players about distinguishing between what's "interesting" and what's "important" during the week's preparation.

Rivera hasn't yet revealed how long the team's starters will play for, but it's not anticipated to be substantial time, meaning the job of ending the Ravens' streak will fall to the team's third-stringers.

They'll have a quality signal-caller in place, as quarterback Kyle Allen, who was a starter at one point last season, continues to play with the third-team as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

As for that Piedmont Bowl game, this year's Washington team will have one advantage over the '59 squad: Instant replay.

Newspaper accounts of the Packers win noted that there was a controversial spot on a fourth-and-2 run by Washington late in the contest.