The Ravens go for history on Saturday in Washington - a 20-game preseason win streak

On Sept. 6, 1959, a charter flight arrived in Winston-Salem, N.C. from Bangor, Maine, carrying first-year Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi and his team.
Speaking to assembled media, Lombardi proclaimed himself "disappointed" at a recent exhibition loss to the New York Giants, but sensed a rebound was imminent that Saturday against Washington.
"We're glad to be here, and the boys are real serious about winning this one from the Redskins," he said of the upcoming Piedmont Bowl. "They are real determined."
The Packers delivered, the first in a series of 19 consecutive preseason victories.
Last week the Baltimore Ravens matched that number, winning their 19th consecutive exhibition contest.
On Saturday night against Washington, they'll look to stand alone in the NFL's most insignificant record book.
Whether any of this matters depends on who you ask.
"I mean, there are going to be people that say this doesn't mean anything, and there are going to be people who look at it and say, 'Wow, that's something,'" Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think everything is something. I'm of the belief that everything has meaning in life."
Washington's star pass rusher, Chase Young, smiled when asked about the streak.
"Somebody just said that in the meeting room," he said. "I think it was 'Tez (Montez Sweat).
"All I know is we're going to go out there and play hard with the opportunities we'll get, and we'll see what happens."
Washington coach Ron Rivera was less diplomatic.
"That's interesting," he said, referring to a speech he often gives the players about distinguishing between what's "interesting" and what's "important" during the week's preparation.
Rivera hasn't yet revealed how long the team's starters will play for, but it's not anticipated to be substantial time, meaning the job of ending the Ravens' streak will fall to the team's third-stringers.
They'll have a quality signal-caller in place, as quarterback Kyle Allen, who was a starter at one point last season, continues to play with the third-team as he works his way back from an ankle injury.
As for that Piedmont Bowl game, this year's Washington team will have one advantage over the '59 squad: Instant replay.
Newspaper accounts of the Packers win noted that there was a controversial spot on a fourth-and-2 run by Washington late in the contest.
"Movies will show that we made the first down," said Washington coach Mike Nixon.
They didn't get the call, and the Packers went on to become the 1972 Dolphins of practice football. Their mark has been equaled, and Baltimore is one game from popping its own champagne as the new record holder.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD